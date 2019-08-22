Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Executive Director Nancy Gastelum, left, and Ilsa Toepfer, newly hired education director, show tentative plans for a new coastal pier exhibit to be added near the whale at northern Santa Barbara County’s only children’s museum.
Visitors play on a tractor that will become part of a new Farm-to-Table exhibit at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum.
The ceiling in the Vandenberg Launch Experience at the Discovery Museum is planned to house a one-of-a-kind interactive planetarium display by November.
The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum will enter the most educated chapter of its history, thanks in part to a fresh staff member with experience in schools and a background in early childhood development.
Five Cities resident Ilsa Toepfer joined the Discovery Museum in July as its new education director, the first in the organization’s 23-year history.
She hopes to merge her education — she received a bachelor’s degree in child development and master’s in education — with her experience in public, private, home-study and charter schools to expand the museum’s goal of “learning through play.”
“We spent years at the museum as members before,” said Toepfer, who moved the San Luis Obispo area from Antelope Valley in 2007. “It’s been very exciting for me to come back and see it again with all the work that’s been done and these amazing exhibits. The caliber of what’s to come is really really exciting.”
Nancy Gastelum, the museum’s executive director, said Toepfer’s “creativity, passion and her credentials” made her stand out from the 40 applications she received for the job.
“With Ilsa’s background in early childhood development [we knew she] was a good fit for us,” Gastelum added. “She also fit the team-oriented culture of the museum — it was important that whoever we hired fit into that structure easily.”
The Discovery Museum first opened its doors in 1996, running its first iteration out of a storefront in Town Center West.
Founded by a group of community members that wanted to contribute to the lives of children, the museum was one of the first dedicated spaces where children could learn and play.
“It was strange,” said Gastelum, who took her children there before they were adults. “The kids enjoyed it, but it was just different.”
The Discovery Museum opened the doors to its 13,000-square-foot facility, located at 705 S. McClelland St., in 2005 at the completion of a capital campaign.
Although a series of leadership changes contributed to a slump at the museum, Gastelum credits former Executive Director Chris Slaughter, who left in July 2018, with revitalizing the facility.
“She and the board brought in several new exhibits and really did a good job preparing it for growth in the future,” Gastelum said.
Since taking the reins last summer, Gastelum said she has worked to continue the growth Slaughter shepherded by pursuing opportunities to enhance the museum’s educational enrichment.
A new phase of the Vandenberg Launch Experience — a “celestial ceiling” that will show constellations and rocket launches — will be added to the exhibit by November.
Plans to revamp a part of the museum to include a coastal pier with a Jalama Beach backdrop are also in the works, as is a total reconfiguration of existing exhibits into a Farm-to-Table exhibit.
Toepfer’s new role will play a crucial role in the museum’s success.
After auditing each existing and planned exhibit to identify child development milestones, Toepfer plans to develop activities and recommendations for families and teachers to expand educational enrichment.
“We really want to make the museum and the learning process come to life, but also integrate it,” explained Toepfer. “We can find out what they’re learning in class and bring it here.
"Say they are learning about space — they can actually come here and see it on our celestial ceiling.”
