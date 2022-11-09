 Skip to main content
More than half of Lompoc Unified students not meeting math standards, 2021-22 score results show

110819 STARBASE VAFB 03.jpg
Aileen Luna uses Legos to build a class project in the makerspace at La Honda STEAM Academy in this 2019 file photo. LUSD students in grades three through eight and 11, were administrated the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress in 2022 which resulted in underperforming scores overall compared to the state average.

 Len Wood, Staff

Standardized test results released by the California Department of Education show Lompoc Unified School District is not meeting Common Core State Standards in math or English Language Arts (ELA) and Literacy.

While the data show a plunge in scores across the state that the Department links to the far-reaching effects of pandemic-induced school closures, 79% of Lompoc students after returning to campus in 2021 still did not meet the state's baseline marker in math proficiency. 

Of the 79% that did not meet the standard, 26% of LUSD students were categorized under "Standard Nearly Met" rather than "Standard Not Met." The two categories are combined for accuracy in reporting.

2021-22 LUSD test scores ELA

The bar graph shows a comparison in 2021-22 standardized test scores in English Language Arts for Lompoc Unified and the state of California.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

