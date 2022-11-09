More than half of Lompoc Unified students not meeting math standards, 2021-22 score results show

Aileen Luna uses Legos to build a class project in the makerspace at La Honda STEAM Academy in this 2019 file photo. LUSD students in grades three through eight and 11, were administrated the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress in 2022 which resulted in underperforming scores overall compared to the state average.
While the data show a plunge in scores across the state that the Department links to the far-reaching effects of pandemic-induced school closures, 79% of Lompoc students after returning to campus in 2021 still did not meet the state's baseline marker in math proficiency.
Of the 79% that did not meet the standard, 26% of LUSD students were categorized under "Standard Nearly Met" rather than "Standard Not Met." The two categories are combined for accuracy in reporting.
Comparatively, the student average in California fared slightly better by 12 percentage points, with a reported average of 67% who did to meet the standard or nearly met the standard.
California and Lompoc Unified standards, in the category of "Standard Met" or "Standard Exceeded" in math skills, were still apart with Lompoc reporting 21% versus a 33% state achievement level.
Students in grades third through eighth and 11th were administered the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress — which includes Smarter Balanced Summative Assessments for ELA and mathematics, the California Alternate Assessments (CAAs) for ELA and mathematics, and the California Spanish Assessment — in the spring of 2022 as a way to measure progress in English language arts/literacy and math that are needed for likely success in the next grade level, according to the state agency.
In addition, achievement scores for grades sixth to eighth and 11th also take into account a student's likely success in entry-level, credit-bearing college coursework after high school.
Similar to math scores, 11% more on average across the state met the standard for ELA compared to LUSD students. Reports show that 64% failed to meet the standard compared to 53% statewide.
ELA test-takers at a state level also averaged higher than LUSD with 47% of students either meeting or exceeding the standard as compared to 36% in Lompoc.
Despite the comparison, test scores were low overall across the state and marked an indelible return to full statewide participation in CAASPP testing for the first time since 2019.
The Department of Education in response to sagging state scores explained that data from the 2021–22 spring assessments should be considered baseline data for measuring student progress moving forward after unprecedented challenges presented by the pandemic.
California State Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond, in a statement released on Oct. 24, said a way forward could be made by investing in reparative initiatives across the state to boost academic performance across the board while supporting students’ well-being.
She suggests ramping up accessibility to tutoring, professional development for teachers, expanded learning time, and focusing on areas such as mental health and wellness.
“Now is not the time to take our foot off the accelerator when it comes to doing everything we can to help all our students progress toward mastery of our learning standards and thrive in every way in school,” Darling-Hammond said.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.