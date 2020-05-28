Modified ceremony celebrates New Tech High School graduates’ accomplishments

New Tech High’s Class of 2020 racked up some impressive statistics, including 24, or 44% of the graduates, who will go on to attend four-year universities, according to numbers provided by Lucia Mar Unified School District.

Another 16, or 29% of the class, will attend Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo, while another 11, or 20% of the graduates, will attend Hancock College and 1 will be enrolled at PCPA, both in Santa Maria.

Two plan to go straight into the workforce, and one is taking some time off before making a decision on the future.

Sixteen of the graduates received scholarships, with the amount totaling $33,500, a Lucia Mar spokesman said.

Many of the graduates also accumulated college credits while attending New Tech, and one — Emily Edds — earned her associate of arts degree from Hancock College.

Eighty percent of the class — a total of 44 students — earned 6 or more units of college credits, and more than half the class — 29 students, or 53% — earned 12 or more college units, the equivalent of a full semester.

A third of the class — 18 students — earned 15 or more college credits, and eight seniors, or 15% of the class, earned 24 or more units, the equivalent of a full year of college courses.

