Close to 6,000 children from Santa Maria to Santa Ynez were the first visitors to experience the 2019 Elks Rodeo on Thursday morning. A string of school buses transported the excited third- and fourth-grade students to the Minetti Mini Rodeo, which serves as a test of skill for local athletes 17 and under. Events on Thursday included bull riding, breakaway and team roping, saddle bronc riding and barrel racing.