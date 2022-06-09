Nearly 50 students from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Migrant Education Program took a recent field trip to Cal Poly, marking the first time many of them had set foot onto a university campus.
The students, who hail from Righetti, Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria High schools, participated in the first-ever "Dine with a Dean" luncheon, which aimed to expose the students to college life. They were guided on a tour of the institution and were able to speak to several current students.
"The trip was beautiful and the campus was huge. I got to see what college life looks like," said Santa Maria High senior Juan Diego. "I am interested in applying to Cal Poly after Hancock. I want to major in agricultural engineering."
The Migrant Education Program aims to help migrant students navigate through their current schools and set them up for future success by offering services like tutoring, after school-programs and advising.
"This was the best field trip I have ever been on as a teacher, and previously as a student of the Santa Maria Valley. Some students were afraid of being too far from Santa Maria and/or the language barrier," said Franceen Balderama, Migrant Education Program teacher. "It was worth the persuading. Seeingour students excited about higher education and having a conversation with a dean of a college during lunch was a special time for me as an educator."
The "Dine with a Dean" luncheon was a first for the Migrant Education Program, but with its success the program hopes to make it an annual tradition.
"We were hoping to be able to give these amazing students in the Migrant Education Program the best and most informative college field trip ever and [encourage] them to not only choose college but, hopefully, to choose to come to Cal Poly," said Marion Hart, Cal Poly Spanish lecturer and debate coach. "By giving these students face time with faculty and administration, we wanted to empower them to make informative decisions for their future."