Los Angeles-based entomologist, educator, artist and "supporting actor" Steven Kutcher isn't bugged a bit by the thousands of species of creepy-crawlers that roam the earth. Rather, he proves that one man's phobia can be another man's career.
Kutcher, coined "The Bug Man," is known in Hollywood for his uniquely indispensable insect-wrangling talents, and having spoken to hundreds of schools throughout Southern California since the 70s, is also a highly regarded educator. He also founded the Los Angeles Bug Fair 33 years ago.
The one-man-show recently stopped by Midland School in Los Olivos to introduce students to a few loving members of his bug collection.
"Most people are afraid of what they don't understand," said Kutcher of the squeamish. "And my job is to help them overcome their fears through education and make the world a better place. You can tell the health of the world by the number of different species of insects. Insects are highly overlooked," he added.
Midland science teacher Dan Susman, who leads the school's biology, chemistry and outdoor program, welcomed the dynamic bug man to his mid-morning class, comprised of a little over a dozen students who for the most part share a mild understanding of all that slithers, hops, and scurries about their 2,860-acre naturalistic learning environment.
Oaks and hills
According to Kutcher, where there are oaks and rolling hills there are usually tarantulas.
Kutcher said he reached out to Susman in August with the hopes that a "trade for tarantulas" would serve as the beginning of a valuable relationship with the school, and an opportunity to expand his eight-legged arachnid family.
"I understood the geography of the area. At the very worst, I figured [Midland] would give me permission to find tarantulas," Kutcher explained.
The agreement resulted in Kutcher being gifted four tarantulas found at Midland, one he lovingly named "Midland Michelle," that will be used to grow his "bug zoo" for educational purposes; and in exchange, he conducted an entomology lesson on campus.
In class, Kutcher gave the "bug-eyed" eager learners a behind-the-scenes look at the Hollywood movies he's worked on as a scientist, specifically sharing about some of his more impressive roles.
He's worked on over 100 feature films including, "Spider-Man 2002," where he wrangled live spiders and consulted on CGI (computer-generated imagery) spiders as "The Spider Man Behind Spider-Man"; "Jurassic Park," where his focus was mosquitoes -- both live and "prehistoric," simulated by crane flies in man-made amber; and "Arachnophobia," (filmed in Cambria) where he worked with both spiders and crickets-- before there was CGI.
Given his professional expertise in arthropod behaviors, Kutcher said, he is able to "manipulate" the bugs' instinctive response, based on their species type. This includes determining sensitivity to light, air pressure, or gravity, allowing him to coach the bugs to "perform" scripted tricks on cue.
Some examples he provided was a cockroach running across the floor, "hitting its mark" and flipping over on its back; a spider crawling across a room and then into a slipper; and hundreds of bees or thousands of locusts swarming on camera according to script.
After an informative slideshow, the arachnologist -- also specializing in spiders, introduced students to his tarantula friends. He spoke about their nature and the proper way to pick them up and handle them, as he does on set. He then adjusted a very calm male and female tarantula to either side of his chest and requested of the in-awe class, "Don't let me forget they're here."
Broken into a few groups, the students' initial reaction to coming in close contact with the spiders was hesitation and fear, but quickly transitioned into intrigue and willingness. Kutcher reassured the students, and the once seemingly scary creatures were seen for their docile and pleasant nature. The students, one by one, allowed the spiders to crawl about their hands and arms.
The morning turned to afternoon and according to Kutcher, he was asked to stay overnight on campus. "They put me up and I got to have dinner with all of the students. It was wonderful. I think I made a good impression. In fact, one girl said she would like to study entomology and specialize in bees," he said proudly.
Nature and Nurture
Born in New York, Kutcher fondly remembers a childhood of picking wild blueberries and strawberries; and catching fireflies and garter snakes in the Catskill Mountains.
"It was my early spark. I was like any other kid, I was very much into nature. Of course I had to sneak my creatures inside the house and hide them," recalls Kutcher, whose mother didn't share the same affinity for his leggy pals.
At age five, Kutcher said his family moved to California's San Fernando Valley. Here, he says he would romp around in open lots and catch tarantulas and scorpions.
"But this was way before the area was built up and the tarantula population was wiped out," he said.
Though admittedly his childhood was sans bug mentor, he says, "That meant I could really explore and roam. I think that's a big thing missing for kids today. They are missing out on the nature that surrounds them. This is what I love about Midland. I hope to go back soon."
To learn more about Steven Kutcher and his bug knowledge, visit www.bugsaremybusiness.com or view his YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCUW3XPdgBGDqj8e--aVzyeA