Local nonprofit Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project is conducting its backpack drive throughout the month of July.
The organization was started in 2001 as a support system for immigrants from indigenous communities throughout Mexico, who often migrate to Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as farm laborers. Their annual backpack drive raises thousands of dollars in school supplies for students.
"Our goal this year is to raise over $10,000 for the backpack drive," said Rachel Sprouse, event coordinator for MICOP. "We will distribute the supplies at our monthly meetings, and over 300 backpacks are expected to go to Santa Maria."
The organization is collecting money and school supply donations throughout the month of July, with the goal of filling and supplying backpacks to over 1,000 students ranging from elementary school to college.
"If people are willing, we will gladly accept not only new, but slightly used school supplies," Sprouse said.
The backpack drive is an initiative started by the organization in 2011 in Oxnard, which expanded to its Santa Maria office, 110 S Lincoln St., in 2019. Prior to the pandemic it provided an as-you-need pick up service, but since COVID-19 has required registration prior to pick up.
Once fundraising is complete at the end of the month, MICOP will purchase supplies and stuff the packs before distributing them by Aug. 13.
Those wishing to donate may visit mixteco.org for more information. For those wishing to register call 805-623-5862 for more information.