Hoping to upgrade and replace aging facilities, Hancock College is asking voters to approve Measure Y, a bond measure to construct a $48 million visual and performing arts center at its Santa Maria campus and improve sites in Lompoc and Santa Ynez.
Of the $75 million authorized by the bond measure, approximately $34 million will be used to pay off existing Measure I debt, leaving property owners with a single payment of $11 per $100,000 of assessed valuation over 30 years.
Proponents of the bond — largely comprised of educational and business leaders from Santa Maria, Lompoc and the Santa Ynez Valley — say the funds will address urgent and critical facility needs.
"Measure Y is an important part of what we're doing for our community and the college," said College President Kevin Walthers, who volunteers with Friends of Hancock College, the group created to campaign for the bond.
"We've been around town talking about how so many of our buildings are over 50 years old and it's time to replace them. Measure Y is an important part of that.”
At the college’s Santa Maria campus, bond funds will be used to complete the long-planned Fine Arts Complex and renovate the site’s physical education facilities.
The 88,000-square-foot arts complex will span two stories and aims to consolidate visual, performing and other fine arts classes into a unified hub. The college was awarded $24 million in Proposition 58 bond funding by the state, offsetting roughly half of the estimated cost.
A 300-seat auditorium recital hall, financed by a $10 million gift from former piano instructor Patty Boyd, is also planned for the project.
Outdated shower and locker facilities, cramped corridors and offices, and inadequate classroom facilities are the focus of improvements to the campus’ physical education building.
Built in 1962, only seven of the men’s shower heads currently work while women’s showers have no privacy. Staff offices offer improper ventilation and lack heating and air conditioning, natural light and secondary exits.
Bond money may also be used to complete the college’s Sports Pavilion, including adding field lights, bleachers and a press box to the football and track stadium.
In Lompoc, bond money will be used to fund improvements to the district’s Public Safety Training Complex -- a campus used to train regional firefighters, law enforcement officers and other emergency response personnel.
Funds would go to expanding the site’s scenario village, providing cadet restrooms in the training area, and adding an integrated traffic light system -- a project that could cost as much as $1 million.
A $2 million investment in Solvang Theaterfest’s open-air Festival Theater will provide new lighting and sound equipment, bringing production quality up to match Santa Maria's Marian Theater.
Though the college’s professional acting and technical theater program stages summer performances in the Festival Theater, the college does not own the site. As such, the college cannot spend bond funds on directly improving the structure.
In opposition, Santa Maria resident Dan Hilker, a critic of the bond who serves on the college’s board of trustees, says the bond language is “intentionally vague” and lacks accountability. Hilker voted twice against placing the bond on the ballot.
An argument against the bond measure submitted to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office authored by Hilker and four others asserts that the bond campaign is “funded by businesses that will likely benefit from bond money.”
A review of major contributions reported to the California Fair Political Practices Commission found four contributions, totaling $57,500, to Friends of Allan Hancock College - Yes on Measure Y committee.
The Allan Hancock College Foundation, the non-profit arm that raises funds and builds community support for college scholarships, programs and capital/infrastructure projects, contributed $49,000 to the pro-bond group.
Omaha, Nebraska-based architectural design firm DLR Group, which has offices in Los Angeles, donated $5,000 to the campaign on Sept. 10. Trustees in November 2017 awarded the architectural contract for the Fine Arts Complex to DLR.
Cerritos law firm Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo and Diani-Ward-Diani, LLC (a member of the Diani Companies family, a Santa Maria construction group) contributed $2,500 and $1,000, respectively, to the campaign.
The bond requires approval from 55 percent of district voters to pass. No portion of the money can be used as salaries or pensions for college administrators, faculty or staff.
An independent citizens' oversight committee comprised of local taxpayers (excluding district employees and vendors) will monitor all bond expenditures. As part of the oversight process, the bond requires yearly audits to ensure the funds are properly spent.