Supporters of Measure Y2018 — Hancock College's $75 million bond — are closely watching election returns as vote-by-mail ballots tallied by the Santa Barbara County Elections Office show the bond falling behind in the polls.
As of 8:01 p.m., Measure Y was behind in the count, with 13,080 votes, or 56.23 percent, cast against the bond and 10,183 votes, or 43.77 percent, marked in support of the measure.
Of the $75 million authorized by the bond measure, approximately $34 million will be used to pay off existing Measure I debt, leaving property owners with a single payment of $11 per $100,000 of assessed valuation over 30 years. The bond requires 55-percent approval from the district's registered voters in order to pass.
Just before the first results were announced, Area 5 Trustee Greg Pensa, a supporter of the bond, said the Yes on Measure Y camp was "hopefully optimistic" that voters would approve the measure.
"I would think people would have confidence in the board of trustees at Hancock, and how we've preformed in the past," he said. "We want a 21st-century campus for 21st-century employment."
After failing during their first attempt, college trustees voted in June to place the multimillion-dollar bond measure on ballots for the Nov. 6 election. The districtwide proposal appeared in front of voters throughout the Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Cuyama valleys, as well as in unincorporated communities across northern Santa Barbara County.
Funds will be primarily used to construct a $48 million visual and performing arts center at its Santa Maria campus, improve sites in Lompoc and Santa Ynez, and upgrade and replace aging facilities throughout the district. Proponents of the bond — largely comprised of educational and business leaders from Santa Maria, Lompoc and the Santa Ynez Valley — say it will address urgent and critical facility needs.
In addition to the Fine Arts Complex, bond funds will be used in Santa Maria to upgrade the campus' 56-year-old Physical Education building. Athletes and college staff previously described the facilities as inadequate, out-of-date and in need of work. Bond money may also be used to complete the college’s Sports Pavilion, including adding field lights, bleachers and a press box to the football and track stadium.
In Lompoc, funds will be utilized to improve the district’s Public Safety Training Complex — a dedicated campus used to train regional fire, law enforcement and other first responders. Roughly $2 million has also been earmarked for upgrades to Solvang Theaterfest’s open-air Festival Theater.
Under California law, no portion of the bond money can be used as salaries or pensions for college administrators, faculty or staff. An independent citizens' oversight committee comprised of local taxpayers (excluding district employees and vendors) will monitor all bond expenditures. As part of the oversight process, the bond requires yearly audits to ensure the funds are properly spent.