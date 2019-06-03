About 125 eighth grade students from Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School were honored Monday evening during a ceremony recognizing the 2019 promoting class, eighth grade students who will continue to ninth grade at a different school.
Families clapped and cheered as the students, each dressed in green robes —the school's color — crossed the stage and shook hands with Guadalupe Union School District staff and members of the district's board of trustees.
"This is really special for them," said Superintendent Emilio Handall. "They go from elementary grades in their own community out into a much larger part of the Santa Maria Valley, where they'll be challenged even more significantly — both socially and educationally.
Members of Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School's 2019 promoting class cheer as Reed Brewer (not pictured) walks the stage during Monday evenin…
Monday's ceremony — the first since fifth grade-students joined McKenzie last fall — marked the final time the future Class of 2023 will set foot as students in a Guadalupe school.
There is no high school in Guadalupe, a city of roughly 7,300 located 8½ miles west of Santa Maria. More than 1,100 students from the semi-rural city and surrounding areas attend two schools: they start at Mary Buren Elementary in kindergarten and stay through fourth, then head to McKenzie for fifth grade and leave at the end of eighth.
Though construction on a third school, located in the Pasadera housing development, is set to break ground in the next few years, students will still need to catch a bus or hitch a ride to head to high school. Most will attend Righetti High School in the fall.
"It's definitely a special moment," said Jose Pereyra, vice-president for the board of trustees and a member of McKenzie's eighth grade class of 2001. "Now they're moving to a bigger school, and will leave Guadalupe for the first time in nine years. It's a big step for them."
Monday's ceremony was the last for McKenzie Principal Gabe Solorio, one of six district staff members that accepted an early retirement incentive. Solorio will leave McKenzie on June 30, after joining the district in July 2013.
"I want you to spend some time this summer visualizing your dreams," Solorio told the students, reminding them to "support and encourage each other, work hard and stay motivated" as they continue their education.
Danna Hernandez, one of the student speakers, reflected fondly on her three years at McKenzie. Though the teachers and classes have prepared her for the next phase of her education, the aspiring police detective and lawyer said she'll miss having compassionate and caring classmates who were willing to help while she was on crutches or in a wheelchair.
A member of Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School's 2019 promoting class hugs trustee Raul Rodriguez Jr. during Monday evening's promotion ceremony.
"I believe we are an amazing people who have tried our best in life," she said, comparing her classmates to an extended family. "We've all had fun but sometimes bad memories here, but always keep in mind that we are here for one another."