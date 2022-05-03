The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering a series of creative activities known as May to Create.
The free program will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at the Minami Community Center, 600 W Enos Drive.
Designed for youths age 6 through 12, participants will craft models of their favorite "Star Wars" characters, lightsabers and vessels, on the first day, May 4.
On May 11, participants will plan a special surprise for their mothers, followed by building and racing toy cars, among other craft projects.
Preregistration is required for the May to Create sessions, as space and supplies are limited. However, there is no cost to participants.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.