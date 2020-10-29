You are the owner of this article.
Mary Buren Elementary teachers distribute hundreds of Halloween goody bags to students
Mary Buren Elementary students showed up Wednesday dressed in costumes and ready to receive treats during the drive-through Harvest Festival on campus. 

Mary Buren Elementary School teachers gathered in the front parking lot on campus to distribute hundreds of Halloween goody bags to students during a drive-through Harvest Festival on Wednesday. 

Staff on the sidewalk and students in their cars dressed up in costumes for the event, which lasted from 4 to 6 p.m., district spokesman Kenny Klein said.

A total of 700 bags containing bubbles, erasers, bracelets and other gifts were prepared by Little House by the Park, with money to purchase the supplies donated by the Guadalupe Kids Come First Foundation and the Lions Club, Klein said. 

Goody bags also were available Thursday morning for students who were unable to pick them up on Wednesday. 

"The students and teachers of Mary Buren have been hard at work over the last few months and one of the things we miss most is being able to see each other and have those fun interactions,’’ said Kevin Baldizon, dean of students. 

Teachers at Mary Buren Elementary School on Wednesday await the arrival of school families for the drive-through Harvest Festival, with 700 Halloween-themed goodie bags ready to be distributed. 
Mary Buren Elementary School staff, dressed in their Halloween best on Wednesday evening, are ready to distribute hundreds of Halloween goody bags to students at the school's drive-through Harvest Festival. 
A Mary Buren Elementary School staff member gives Halloween goodies to students in their cars during the school's drive-through Harvest Festival on Wednesday evening in Guadalupe. 
