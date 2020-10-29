Mary Buren Elementary teachers distribute hundreds of Halloween goody bags to students

Mary Buren Elementary School teachers gathered in the front parking lot on campus to distribute hundreds of Halloween goody bags to students during a drive-through Harvest Festival on Wednesday.

Staff on the sidewalk and students in their cars dressed up in costumes for the event, which lasted from 4 to 6 p.m., district spokesman Kenny Klein said.

A total of 700 bags containing bubbles, erasers, bracelets and other gifts were prepared by Little House by the Park, with money to purchase the supplies donated by the Guadalupe Kids Come First Foundation and the Lions Club, Klein said.

Goody bags also were available Thursday morning for students who were unable to pick them up on Wednesday.

"The students and teachers of Mary Buren have been hard at work over the last few months and one of the things we miss most is being able to see each other and have those fun interactions,’’ said Kevin Baldizon, dean of students.

