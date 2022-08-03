A group of Maple High students recently traveled to Morro Bay for Project Surf Camp's annual event that this year benefited Vandenberg Space Force Base families who have children with disabilities. 

Project Surf Camp, a nonprofit launched 14 years ago, is designed to educate individuals with special needs, building self-confidence, self-esteem and self-efficacy through surfing and/or beach and aquatic activities.

Maple High School teachers Mat Sims and Reed Sigmon drove five student volunteers — Jose Villalpando, Eduardo Cervantes, Eva Torres, Amber Mendez and Finn Willis — from Lompoc to surf with the Vandenberg campers on July 27. 

Maple HS Surf Camp 3.JPG

Maple High School student Eduardo Cervantes assists a Project Surf camper from Vandenberg Space Force Base during the annual beach day July 27.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

