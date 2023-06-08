 Skip to main content
Maple High School graduates largest class in school history

Maple High School's Class of 2023 celebrated Wednesday as the largest graduating class "the school has ever seen," according to Principal Laurel Ciervo, who praised students for their hard work, resilience and unwavering determination in the face of great challenge.

For the first time in the school's 43-year history, 117 students — topping 2022's standout year that graduated 85 students — walked across the stage to collect their diploma, marking a major milestone in student success for the campus.

Ciervo thanked teachers and staff for motivating students day-in and day-out and congratulated students for successfully navigating high school despite moments of self doubt "when the goal seemed too far to reach."

Krystal Banda poses for pictures after Maple High School's commencement ceremony.
Destinee Castillo receives gifts and attention after Maple High School's commencement ceremony.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

