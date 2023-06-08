Maple High School graduates largest class in school history

Maple High School's Class of 2023 celebrated Wednesday as the largest graduating class "the school has ever seen," according to Principal Laurel Ciervo, who praised students for their hard work, resilience and unwavering determination in the face of great challenge.
For the first time in the school's 43-year history, 117 students — topping 2022's standout year that graduated 85 students — walked across the stage to collect their diploma, marking a major milestone in student success for the campus.
Ciervo thanked teachers and staff for motivating students day-in and day-out and congratulated students for successfully navigating high school despite moments of self doubt "when the goal seemed too far to reach."
"Throughout the years in high school you have encountered a wide variety of obstacles — from academic hurdles, social pressures, personal setbacks, a pandemic, and even being forced to lock up your cell phones," Ciervo said. "Each challenge presents its own unique test of character. However, you stand here triumphant, having summoned these challenges with incredible strength and determination."
Kicking off the commencement ceremony was the Vandenberg Space Force Base Honor Guard with a flag presentation. Ciervo then acknowledged school board members in attendance, as well as District Superintendent Clara Finneran, Brian Jaramillo, assistant superintendent of education services; Doug Sorum, assistant superintendent, business; and Paul Bommersbach, assistant superintendent human resources.
Speaking to a crowd filled with graduates proudly sporting white and green caps and gowns, Ciervo implored students to "remember that I, and the rest of Maple, believe in you. Believe in yourself as you have already proven that you possess greatness."
With the same school spirit, student speaker Samm Schanick applauded fellow graduates for "beating the odds."
"You've made it," she said, remembering the challenges of high school until realizing "I had a chance."
"This is the ending of a chapter and the beginning of a new one," said Schanick. "Do the things that make you happy — your joy will carry you far."
Prior to teacher Doug English officially certifying the 2023 graduating class as having met the requirements to receive their high school diploma, to which cheers from the crowd could be heard, student speakers Harleen Gutierrez and Yerania Rayes offered words of encouragement and gratitude to peers.
Gutierrez recognized all teachers "for motivating and pushing us to never give up."
Once afraid of failure, Gutierrez said she has learned that finding success makes the challenge all worth it. She said her future plans now include the pursuit of a higher education to study business.
Rayes also took a moment to address her peers at the podium, admitting that when she first stepped on campus as a freshman she had no dreams or goals to speak of.
"Now I will walk out of here with a diploma, and goals yet to be achieved," she said.
Echoing Gutierrez, Rayes thanked school staff.
"Being part of this school made me feel I was cared for," she said, noting that the support system offered at Maple pushed her and her peers to become better versions of themselves.
"I appreciate each and every one of you who helped me find my path," Rayes said. "I will always look back and thank all those who helped me get to where I am."
