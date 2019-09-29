As the principal at Manzanita Public Charter School, Suzanne Nicastro said she began noticing more and more students, particularly those in the lower grades, seemed stressed while on campus, acting out in the form of tantrums and other social-emotional outbursts.
In looking at ways to reverse that troubling trend, Nicastro learned about the education system used in Finland, renowned worldwide both for high levels of happiness reported by its students, as well as those same students’ extraordinary academic outcomes.
The more she learned, Nicastro said, the more intrigued she became.
“We really wanted to know what the Finns are doing to create happy kids and high-achieving kids,” she said.
This month, Nicastro joined with seven other school staffers — including six teachers — and set out for Finland to get an up-close look.
Teachers at Manzanita Public Charter School and Principal Suzanne Nicastro, front row at right, pose for a picture in Finland last week.
The crew from Manzanita spent a week, from Sept. 15 through 21, in the Northern European nation, where they observed multiple schools and classroom settings. They learned a lot about the Finnish system, according to multiple attendees on the trip, and already are implementing changes at the Lompoc Valley campus aimed at following the Finnish model, with more modifications planned.
“We’re going to still keep the same standards and we’re going to still keep the same level of work, but we’re going to restructure how we go about delivering it to [students],” Nicastro said.
Getting outside
One of the biggest eye-openers for the Manzanita educators was seeing a class of mostly 7-year-olds gear up and head out into a nearby forest for a math lesson.
The students walked into the forest with their teacher and went to a structure that they had previously built and pulled out a tarp. The kids then sat on the tarp and calmly took in a lesson before being allowed to play in their natural surroundings.
“Some of us were kind of freaked out, [thinking] like what about animals or what about this or that,” Artesia Carlon, a transitional kindergarten teacher at Manzanita, said with a laugh.
“So we asked the teachers and they just looked at us like, ‘What can happen?’” she added. “They say they just use common sense.”
Finnish teachers have reported that the outdoor lessons have positive effects beyond the subject matter discussed: Being in nature can develop an appreciation for one’s environment and it provides the students with a play area where they can interact with the elements and each other in a constructive way.
Manzanita second grade teacher Halli Pedersen, who is working toward a master's degree in environmental education, said she had already been doing outdoor lessons at Manzanita but felt like she was “kind of going rogue” by doing so.
“Now I know that I was actually making good choices,” she said, laughing.
Pedersen, whose class is taking on a bird-watching project this school year, said she plans to incorporate even more of those outdoor classes in the future. Her class has already set up a forest-like area on the Manzanita campus, located in a rural area off Highway near the main entrance to Vandenberg Air Force Base.
“I love it, the kids love it, [and] we have a gorgeous campus,” Pedersen said.
“[The Finns] have more comfortable spaces and let the kids be outdoors and move around," she later added, "but then, they also have very strict respect and understand that there’s ways to use every area, so we’re just finding that balance.”
Other differences
Nicastro noted that the Manzanita educators returned to the U.S. with several takeaways from their trip abroad.
Among the key qualities noted by the Manzanita team was that the Finns have less stimuli in classrooms than their American counterparts, choosing instead to go with a less-is-more approach; the Finnish schools are in session fewer hours than typical American schools but incorporate a lot more play time, including purposeful play, within the school day; the Finnish educators sit and eat with their students at lunchtime, a lot of times at round tables that stimulate conversation; and high levels of mutual trust throughout the Finnish education system.
To highlight that latter point, Nicastro pointed out that Finnish schools do not enforce standardized testing, in large part because the educators are highly trained and the government trusts that the education professionals know what they’re doing. That same trust is shown by the parents, who similarly allow the educators to do their jobs.
“We walked out realizing that we work in a California system that does not trust us to do the right thing,” Nicastro said, referring to the rigid standards that are enforced in public schools throughout the state.
“Trust through professionalism” is key, she said.
“The kids are doing great, so they trust,” Nicastro added. “They’re getting results doing what they’re doing, so why would they have the state get involved?”
Ready for change
Nicastro said some changes, like the increased emphasis on outdoor learning and having teachers eat with students, are being implemented at Manzanita. School leaders also are looking at how to incorporate some of the other Finnish ideas, like simpler classrooms and more structured and unstructured playtime for the TK through second grade classes.
Other changes that might carry significant fiscal impacts, like increasing the number of teachers, would have to be incorporated through next year’s budget, the principal said.
Carlon said she envisions the borrowed Finnish concepts having a positive impact on both students and teachers. Carlon mainly deals with 4-year-olds, and she acknowledged that she had become accustomed to the pressures that are put on children even at that young age.
“I stopped and said that’s what’s creating these stressful situations and environment — pushing so much on these kids and forgetting that they just need to have fun and explore,” she said, noting she is happier in the classroom since returning from Finland.
Pedersen, who said the trip provided a “change of perspective,” expressed a similar sentiment.
“My big aha [moment] was that I’m not thinking about the kids’ basic needs first; I’m thinking of achievement,” she said. “[The Finns] are saying there’s time — make sure that the kids have eaten, make sure their basic needs are met.”
“I just kind of feel like I got my joy back a little bit,” she added.
Nicastro said she is thankful to be at a charter school that can implement changes like these, adding she also is excited to see how it all works out.
“We see where we need to go,” she said. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to change all our curriculum; we’re not. We’re pretty solidly focused on making sure we meet state standards, and we have to be because we don’t get funding if we’re not. But boy, we learned a lot.
“We walked away feeling like we can do this without missing a beat with the academics — actually, we’ll probably be more effective in the end, if we do it right,” she added. “That was powerful to walk away realizing that and to know what we can do for our kids and that it’s going to make such a difference for them emotionally, and our teachers, as well.”