Lucia Mar Unified School District settles on drive-by graduations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Members of the Class of 2020 in Lucia Mar Unified School District will receive their diplomas in drive-through events, but just how the process will work hasn’t been determined, a district spokeswoman said.

“We don't have it ironed out with the details yet,” said Amy Jacobs, spokeswoman for the district that serves South San Luis Obispo County.

More than 700 seniors from the district’s four high school programs will receive their diplomas in the drive-through format chosen following an online survey of parents and seniors.

Some of the dates for ceremonies were moved up from those initially scheduled.

Graduates of Central Coast New Tech High School in Nipomo will pick up their diplomas earlier than originally planned on Thursday, May 28, according to a schedule provided by Jacobs.

An email sent to parents said the event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. in the school quad.

Our Neighbors Series: How the Central Coast is adapting to living through a pandemic We have been publishing a series of stories in print and online titled “Our neighbors: Living through a pandemic.” By publishing these short v…

Arroyo Grande High School seniors also will receive their diplomas earlier than planned on Saturday, May 30, according to the schedule.

The email to parents set two times for picking up diplomas — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. — in the school’s front parking lot on Fair Oaks Avenue.