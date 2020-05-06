Lucia Mar Unified School District settles on drive-by graduations

Members of the Class of 2020 in Lucia Mar Unified School District will receive their diplomas in drive-through events, but just how the process will work hasn’t been determined, a district spokeswoman said.
“We don't have it ironed out with the details yet,” said Amy Jacobs, spokeswoman for the district that serves South San Luis Obispo County.
More than 700 seniors from the district’s four high school programs will receive their diplomas in the drive-through format chosen following an online survey of parents and seniors.
Some of the dates for ceremonies were moved up from those initially scheduled.
Graduates of Central Coast New Tech High School in Nipomo will pick up their diplomas earlier than originally planned on Thursday, May 28, according to a schedule provided by Jacobs.
An email sent to parents said the event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. in the school quad.
Arroyo Grande High School seniors also will receive their diplomas earlier than planned on Saturday, May 30, according to the schedule.
The email to parents set two times for picking up diplomas — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. — in the school’s front parking lot on Fair Oaks Avenue.
Adult Transition Program graduates will receive diplomas Tuesday, June 2, but Jacobs didn’t provide a time or location.
Lopez High School graduates can pick up their diplomas Wednesday, June 3, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the school’s front parking lot along Highway 1 on the Nipomo Mesa.
Graduates of Nipomo High School will receive their diplomas Friday, June 5, between 3 and 7 p.m. in the school’s front parking lot off North Thompson Avenue.
Additional details will be released once administrators finalize plans.
