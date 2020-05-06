You are the owner of this article.
Lucia Mar Unified School District settles on drive-by graduations

Central Coast New Tech High School

Seniors from Central Coast New Tech High School's Class of 2020 will be the first graduates in Lucia Mar Unified School District to receive their diplomas in drive-through ceremonies May 28.

 Mike Hodgson

Members of the Class of 2020 in Lucia Mar Unified School District will receive their diplomas in drive-through events, but just how the process will work hasn’t been determined, a district spokeswoman said.

“We don't have it ironed out with the details yet,” said Amy Jacobs, spokeswoman for the district that serves South San Luis Obispo County.

More than 700 seniors from the district’s four high school programs will receive their diplomas in the drive-through format chosen following an online survey of parents and seniors.

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 on the Central Coast

Some of the dates for ceremonies were moved up from those initially scheduled.

Graduates of Central Coast New Tech High School in Nipomo will pick up their diplomas earlier than originally planned on Thursday, May 28, according to a schedule provided by Jacobs.

An email sent to parents said the event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. in the school quad.

Arroyo Grande High School seniors also will receive their diplomas earlier than planned on Saturday, May 30, according to the schedule.

The email to parents set two times for picking up diplomas — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. — in the school’s front parking lot on Fair Oaks Avenue.

Adult Transition Program graduates will receive diplomas Tuesday, June 2, but Jacobs didn’t provide a time or location.

Lopez High School graduates can pick up their diplomas Wednesday, June 3, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the school’s front parking lot along Highway 1 on the Nipomo Mesa.

Graduates of Nipomo High School will receive their diplomas Friday, June 5, between 3 and 7 p.m. in the school’s front parking lot off North Thompson Avenue.

Additional details will be released once administrators finalize plans.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Lompoc school leaders reveal graduation plans, leaving open possibility of in-person ceremonies
Education

Lompoc school leaders reveal graduation plans, leaving open possibility of in-person ceremonies

After surveying students, parents and school staff, an LUSD Graduation Committee developed a gameplan to hold in-person commencement ceremonies possibly as soon as early June. The plan includes contingencies that, depending upon the status of the coronavirus crisis, could see the implementation of “drive-through” or “drive-up” celebrations, or in-person ceremonies in August or later.

