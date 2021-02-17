For more information Elementary school parents can obtain more information about Lucia Mar Unified School District’s reopening plans by visiting https://www.luciamarschools.org/, scrolling down and clicking on “COVID-19” under the “District” heading. That information update page includes a link to the hybrid schedule students will use when they return to in-person learning on their school campuses.

Elementary students in Lucia Mar Unified School District will return to on-campus classes on a half-day hybrid schedule, with three staggered openings by grade levels starting Feb. 24 — provided San Luis Obispo County’s case rate remains low.

The Lucia Mar board of education unanimously approved the reopening during its meeting Tuesday night when a number of frustrated parents told trustees they wanted their children back in classrooms.

Lucia Mar serves more than 10,300 students and encompasses most of southern San Luis Obispo County from Shell Beach to the Santa Maria River.

District Superintendent Paul Fawcett said transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students will return on the in-person AM/PM hybrid model Feb. 24, provided the county’s case rate remains below 25 per 100,000 residents through Feb. 23.

That would be followed by first through third grades March 1 and fourth through sixth grades March 8.

But Fawcett said if the county’s case rate exceeds 25 per 100,000 before a grade level reopens, transitional kindergarten through third grade classes will reopen within a week of the case rate returning to that rate for five days.

Fourth through sixth grades would then reopen a week later, he said.

Seventh through 12th grades will not return to classrooms until a week after San Luis Obispo County has been in the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Reopening.

Currently, SLO County — like Santa Barbara and 50 other counties — is still in the purple tier, representing widespread transmission of COVID-19.

“When our schools reopen, they will be reopening under the AM/PM hybrid model as described in the district's reopening plan,” Fawcett said in an update to parents. “All schools have been staffed based on the parent declaration forms completed in November indicating whether families wish to remain in distance learning.”

Lucia Mar’s safe school reopening plan has been approved by the county’s Public Health Department, and the district has submitted its COVID-19 prevention plan to both the county and the State Safe Schools for All Team for approval.

But Fawcett also noted district officials believe their safety protocols and protection plan will protect students and staff and have been encouraged by the results of elementary schools reopening in the northern portion of the county.

Under the hybrid schedule, elementary school students will be divided into A and B groups to attend in-person classes Monday through Thursday, with Group A in class for 2 hours and 30 minutes in the morning while Group B has what’s called “asynchronous/homework time” at home.

Seventy minutes will be set aside for lunch and to allow cleaning and sanitizing of facilities, then Group B will attend in-person classes for 2 hours and 30 minutes in the afternoon while Group A has asynchronous time at home.

Both groups will have asynchronous time all day Fridays when school staff has meetings and professional development time.

Each grade level will be assigned a specific amount of homework to be done during asynchronous time.