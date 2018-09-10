The superintendent of Lucia Mar Unified School District in southern San Luis Obispo County announced Monday she is resigning to go on medical leave, then will retire.
Raynee J. Daley, who has served as superintendent of the county’s largest school district since 2015, announced her resignation in an email to parents.
“I will be on medical leave until the date of retirement, which will be no later than Jan. 1, 2019,” Daley wrote. “My current health situation demands my full attention, and I look forward to regaining my health and embracing this next chapter of my life.”
In a separate statement, Chad Robertson, president of the Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Education, said Daley’s resignation was effective immediately and he had called a special board meeting for 4 p.m. Tuesday to accept her resignation and decide on the next steps to replace her.
Robertson called Daley “an exceptional superintendent and leader” and expressed regret she is leaving.
“Dr. Daley has consistently demonstrated the highest standards of character, vision and decision-making on behalf of Lucia Mar students, employees and community,” he said. “We also understand and support her choice to step down and focus on her health, and eventual retirement.”
Daley was serving as the district’s chief business officer when she was chosen to replace Jim Hogeboom, who left after seven years to become superintendent of the Novato Unified School District.
One of five finalists for the position, Daley served four years as deputy superintendent for business before being named superintendent.
She began her career as a reading teacher and served as assistant superintendent of human relations and chief business officer during her 24 years with the Merced Union High School District.
She holds bachelor's and master's degrees in psychology from UC Davis and a doctorate in organizational leadership from the University of La Verne.