Lucia Mar gives up hope of returning to classrooms

Lucia Mar gives up hope of returning to classrooms

Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Education on Tuesday directed Superintendent Andy Stenson to cancel in-person instruction for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

Trustees reached the decision based on the complexity of maintaining social distancing requirements on campuses and a desire to protect the health of students, staff and the community at large.

Stenson said the district is developing plans for alternative year-end activities, including graduation, and trustees also directed the staff to prepare for conducting summer school virtually.

In the meantime, distance learning will continue, and food service will still be available Monday through Friday at designated locations.

Stenson said the district had hoped school could resume normal classes in May or June, but under current social distancing guidelines, the district can’t safely transport students in buses, arrange classroom seating and serve breakfast and lunch in cafeterias.

“As a school district, we are committed to ending the year strong through distance learning and are making preparations to meet the challenges ahead if our current health crisis lingers into the late summer [and] fall of 2020,” he said.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Each of the organizations awarded a total of two scholarships, valued at $500 each. Denise Robles, from Lompoc High School, was named as the recipient of a scholarship from both groups, while Cabrillo High School student Morgan McIntyre claimed the other scholarship from the Lompoc Valley Democratic Club, and fellow Cabrillo student Daniela Jacobson was the recipient of the other award from the March For Our Lives committee.

Principal Paul Bommersbach began work late last week on a mural on the southern wall of the Lompoc High gym that includes the names of the 360 members of this year's senior class, as well as a couple messages of support for the class. That move is in addition to a large banner that the school has begun publicly displaying around the city to congratulate the class on its accomplishments, despite what turned out to be an abbreviated final year.

