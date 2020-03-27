You are the owner of this article.
Lucia Mar extends school closures through April

Lucia Mar Unified School District campuses will remain closed through the end of April, a district spokesman said Friday afternoon following a special meeting of the board of education for the district serving southern San Luis Obispo County.

That date may be shortened or extended again as the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic change, Lucia Mar spokeswoman Amy Jacobs said.

But she noted that given Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desire to have the shelter-at-home order remain in effect for the entire month of April, “it is unlikely school will resume in normal fashion prior to Monday, May 4.”

Distance learning for all students will continue, and Monday-through-Friday food service will continue for the duration of the closure, Jacobs said.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

