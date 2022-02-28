More than 400 students at Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy in Lompoc assembled on campus Thursday and Friday to participate in an all-school art project that called for paint, brushes and smiles.

The Mural in a Day project, led by local muralist and Lompoc Mural Society curator Ann Thompson, invited students in grades TK-6 to team up in groups to complete a 30-by-7-foot campus wall mural, representing a triumph over a challenging two years, according to school counselor Shannon Cottam.

“I feel like this project builds school community but is also a source of empowerment to students as they each have a part in creating a reflection of how they have weathered through the challenges of COVID and distance learning — kind of like a butterfly, they have undergone a transformation that has given hope and bravery for what lies ahead,” she said.

Themed “Inspiration through Transformation,” the larger-than-life mural sponsored by the school’s PTA group and drawn by Thompson, was designed with ease in mind, inviting students of all ages to contribute. Artists were assigned a number with a corresponding paint cup to paint their own section of the mural, Cottam said, where they followed the predrawn, paint-by-number schematic.

Over a matter of days, students brought to life a set of five pretraced butterflies with splashes of vibrant color and images symbolizing the performing art school’s four cornerstone disciplines: theater, dance music and visual art.

"The initial response from students, staff and parents has been overwhelming excitement as all have watched the mural evolve from an idea to a lasting piece of art," Cottam said. "The Los Berros family has a shared ownership to the mural as it was a collaborative effort of the many faces who make up the Los Berros community."

The final reveal of the mural and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the school's winter showcase event slated for Wednesday, March 2.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

