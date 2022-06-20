Voters in November will find another school improvement bond measure on their ballots after the Lompoc Unified School District board voted unanimously in favor of its inclusion during a meeting Tuesday.
A similar bond measures was pursued three other times, most recently with the 2018 Measure E which fell short of the 55% voter threshold required for its passage.
The newest general obligation bond of $125 million would make available an additional $46 million in matching funds from the state, bringing the total to $171 million. The total would go toward improving student learning environments throughout the district, school officials said.
“LUSD students and the community of Lompoc absolutely deserve this bond," Superintendent Trevor McDonald said. "Every other district in Santa Barbara County has at least one bond and some have two — why not Lompoc?”
According to officials, the bond would be financed through Lompoc property owners who would pay a tax rate of about 6 cents per $100 of assessed value, or $60 per $100,000.
For example, the cost imposed on a property valued at $500,000 would cost a homeowner $300 per year, or less than $1 a day to improve local campuses.