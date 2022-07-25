060922 LUSD Trevor McDonald.JPG
Buy Now

Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald watches the Cabrillo High School Class of 2022 graduation. McDonald announced his retirement from the district on Monday.

 Len Wood, Contributor

Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald resigned Monday after 10 years in the district, where he was the longest-serving superintendent in 47 years. 

While early reports stated an interim superintendent had been named, the district said later that was not the case. 

McDonald said he will now shift his focus to supporting his wife in her career pursuits just as she has supported him.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0