Registration for the 2022-23 school year for pre-K and kindergarten students bound for Lompoc Unified school campuses will open starting May 2 and run through May 20, district officials announced Tuesday.

Parents are being asked to make an appointment with their respective neighborhood school between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to begin the registration process. 

Campus contact information is available at the Lompoc school district website under the right-hand dropdown menu at www.lusd.org

Student eligibility

According to district officials, students registering for kindergarten must turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to be eligible, while students enrolling in pre-K must turn 5 years old on or between Sept. 2 and Feb. 2, 2023.

However, any child who turns 5 between Feb. 3, 2023, and June 30, 2023, may also apply for admittance to a pre-K school program where priority admittance will be determined by date of birth based on the number of applicants.

Officials noted that all students must accompany parents/guardians to the school's designated attendance area during the registration process for purposes of verification.

In addition, parents are asked to bring the following three documents to complete the registration verification process for admittance of the student:

  • Proof of age must be provided in the form of an official birth certificate, or a duly attested baptism certificate, or a passport;
  • Official immunization record; 
  • Verification of address must be provided in the form of a mortgage or rent receipt or a utility bill with the address and parent's/guardian's name on it, or a similar official document.

Specific questions regarding student registration can be directed to the Central Attendance Office at 805-742-3244, or the nearest elementary school.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0