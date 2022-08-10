Lompoc Unified School District appointed former Orcutt Union Superintendent Deborah Blow as interim superintendent during its board meeting Tuesday.
Blow's temporary appointment is effective Wednesday until a permanent superintendent is appointed by the board, district officials said.
The move comes after former Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla left the district on July 28, three days after former Superintendent Trevor McDonald submitted his resignation, citing family matters.
Deputy superintendent leaving Lompoc school district; announcement follows superintendent resignation
Two weeks before students are set to return to campuses on July 15, Lompoc Unified School District announced the departure of Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla Thursday evening.
Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald resigned Monday after 10 years in the district, where he was the longest-serving…