061020 Blow retires 01.jpg
Buy Now

Then-Orcutt Union School District Superintendent Deborah Blow watches a vehicle parade and celebration outside the district office on June 10, 2020, in honor of her retirement. She was named interim the superintendent of Lompc Unified School District on Tuesday.

 Len Wood, Staff file

Lompoc Unified School District appointed former Orcutt Union Superintendent Deborah Blow as interim superintendent during its board meeting Tuesday.

Blow's temporary appointment is effective Wednesday until a permanent superintendent is appointed by the board, district officials said.

The move comes after former Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla left the district on July 28, three days after former Superintendent Trevor McDonald submitted his resignation, citing family matters. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0