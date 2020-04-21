Lompoc students awarded scholarships from Democratic Club, March For Our Lives committee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three Lompoc-area high school students were revealed this week as recipients of scholarships totaling $2,000 from the Lompoc Valley Democratic Club and the Lompoc March For Our Lives committee.

Each of the organizations awarded a total of two scholarships, valued at $500 each. Denise Robles, from Lompoc High School, was named as the recipient of a scholarship from both groups, while Cabrillo High School student Morgan McIntyre claimed the other scholarship from the Lompoc Valley Democratic Club, and fellow Cabrillo student Daniela Jacobson was the recipient of the other award from the March For Our Lives committee.

The scholarship winners are slated to be guests at the June general meeting of the Lompoc Valley Democratic Club, which will be held via the online platform Zoom in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“Members of both organizations look forward to meeting these very talented and community service-oriented students and hearing about their goals and future plans,” read a portion of a statement from Democratic Club leaders.