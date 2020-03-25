You are the owner of this article.
Lompoc schools to remain closed at least through April amid virus outbreak
Lompoc schools to remain closed at least through April amid virus outbreak

031620 Lompoc schools coronavirus 03.jpg

Parents and students leave Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy after picking up instructional materials on Monday, March 16.

 Len Wood, Staff

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak will keep Lompoc's schools closed longer than initially expected.

Lompoc Unified School District officials announced Wednesday morning that classes would remain canceled at least through the end of April. When schools were first shuttered on March 16, the closures were anticipated at that time to last at least through April 3.

Wednesday's announcement was delivered to parents via automated phone calls.

Although schools will be closed, LUSD's Child Nutrition Services team will continue to provide free meals to all children under the age of 18 during the closures.

The meals will be "grab-n-go" that kids can pick up and consume off-site to maintain social distancing. Students do not need to use their student IDs to get meals.

Breakfast meals will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday at the following school sites:

  • Buena Vista Elementary School, 100 Aldebaran Ave.
  • Clarence Ruth Elementary School, 501 North W St.
  • Crestview Elementary School, Utah Ave., Vandenberg Air Force Base.
  • Fillmore Elementary School, 1211 E. Pine Ave.
  • Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy, 3745 Via Lato.
  • Hapgood Elementary School, 324 South A St.
  • La Cañada Elementary School, 621 W. North Ave.
  • La Honda STEAM Academy, 1301 North A St.
  • Lompoc Valley Middle School, 234 South N St.

Additionally, lunches will be bused in and provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following mobile feeding locations:

  • El Camino Community Center, 320 North J St.
  • Lompoc Public Library parking lot, off North D Street between North and Central avenues. 
  • First Methodist Church, 925 North F St.
  • Maple High School, 4010 Jupiter Ave.
  • Buena Vista Elementary School.
  • Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy.
  • Crestview Elementary School.

"All Child Nutrition staff has been trained on safe food handling and sanitation procedures and will not report to work if exposed to the virus or showing symptoms of the virus," said Hannah Carroll, LUSD's director of Child Nutrition Services. "The safety of our students and staff is our priority."

Anyone with questions about the meals is encouraged to contact the Child Nutrition Services department at 805-742-3353.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.

Concerned about COVID-19?

