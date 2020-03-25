Lompoc schools to remain closed at least through April amid virus outbreak

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak will keep Lompoc's schools closed longer than initially expected.

Lompoc Unified School District officials announced Wednesday morning that classes would remain canceled at least through the end of April. When schools were first shuttered on March 16, the closures were anticipated at that time to last at least through April 3.

Wednesday's announcement was delivered to parents via automated phone calls.

Although schools will be closed, LUSD's Child Nutrition Services team will continue to provide free meals to all children under the age of 18 during the closures.

The meals will be "grab-n-go" that kids can pick up and consume off-site to maintain social distancing. Students do not need to use their student IDs to get meals.

Breakfast meals will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday at the following school sites: