Lompoc schools to hold scaled-down graduation ceremonies amid pandemic

+4 Lompoc High School thanks, congratulates Class of 2020 with gym mural Principal Paul Bommersbach began work late last week on a mural on the southern wall of the Lompoc High gym that includes the names of the 360 members of this year’s senior class, as well as a couple messages of support for the class. That move is in addition to a large banner that the school has begun publicly displaying around the city to congratulate the class on its accomplishments, despite what turned out to be an abbreviated final year.

Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools will wrap up the week of festivities when they both host a drive-by celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, on their respective campus. Graduates at both schools will have an opportunity to exit their vehicle and walk across the stage and have their photo taken.

The district advises families to check each school’s respective website for specific details, including maps of the route and expectations for the celebrations.

Maple High School will host a mini-graduation for its Class of 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3. Each of the school’s 70-plus graduates, according to LUSD, have chosen a time slot when they and up to seven family members will be able to walk across the stage, receive their diploma and take photos with friends and family.

Maple administrators will announce each graduate individually and plan to livestream the celebration and prerecorded speeches on the school’s website.

The Lompoc Adult School and Career Center will kick off the week with a drive-by celebration for its 42 graduates at 5 p.m. Monday, June 1, at the El Camino campus, 320 North J St. For that one, graduates will be directed individually to exit their vehicle, receive their diploma and have their photo taken by their guests.

