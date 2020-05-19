Lompoc school leaders seeking parent input as they prepare to reopen campuses

Lompoc Unified School District is seeking input from parents, via an online survey, as it works to develop plans to reopen campuses for the 2020-21 school year.
All LUSD school sites have remained closed for in-person instruction since health officials began implementing social distancing measures in March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
With an eye on reopening classrooms in the fall, LUSD officials are encouraging parents to provide feedback through a six-question "School Reopening 20-21 Parent Survey" at lusd.org.
The survey, available in both English and Spanish, asks respondents to list which schools and grade levels their children attend. After that, it asks parents to rank, in order, four preferred choices for instruction in the 2020-21 school year.
Those choices include a return to in-person lessons on campus, with guidelines recommended by health officials that could include shortened school days or extra weekdays off throughout the year; a blended learning model with instruction delivered partially in-person and partially online; a distance learning model with instruction entirely online; or an independent study model with instruction completed independently under the direction of a teacher with a once-per-week check-in.
The survey also lists those same choices and asks parents which of them, if any, they would not be willing to have their child or children participate in.
The survey concludes by asking parents if one of the modified schedule options — such as blended or partial-day instruction — would necessitate them needing child care.
The survey is open to parents through Friday, May 22, according to the district.
The 2020-21 LUSD school year is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 17.
