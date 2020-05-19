Lompoc school leaders seeking parent input as they prepare to reopen campuses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lompoc Unified School District is seeking input from parents, via an online survey, as it works to develop plans to reopen campuses for the 2020-21 school year.

All LUSD school sites have remained closed for in-person instruction since health officials began implementing social distancing measures in March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

With an eye on reopening classrooms in the fall, LUSD officials are encouraging parents to provide feedback through a six-question "School Reopening 20-21 Parent Survey" at lusd.org.

The survey, available in both English and Spanish, asks respondents to list which schools and grade levels their children attend. After that, it asks parents to rank, in order, four preferred choices for instruction in the 2020-21 school year.