A pair of bond measures that could directly generate more than $150 million for local schools were put under the spotlight Monday night in Lompoc as representatives of Lompoc Unified School District and Hancock College took part in a forum to discuss what the bonds could mean for their respective campuses and the overall community.
The 90-minute forum, which was sponsored by the Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), was held at Lompoc City Hall. Four LUSD officials, including Superintendent Trevor McDonald, were on hand to answer questions and stress the importance of Measure E, a $79 million schools improvement bond. Next to them were two representatives of Hancock College, including Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers, who spent the evening vouching for the necessity of Measure Y, a $75 million facilities construction and improvement bond.
Both measures will be on the Nov. 6 ballot, and both will need 55-percent approval from voters to succeed.
“We have some significant challenges, and those challenges have to do with our schools being 50 and 60 years old,” McDonald said in his opening remarks. “It’s very similar to a house; there has to be some upgrades in time.”
In addition to stumping for the respective bond measures, the participating officials also answered more than a dozen questions that were posed by the 30 or so community members that made up the audience.
Among the issues addressed in the question-and-answer portion of the forum were aspects of how the bonds would be repaid, why general obligation bonds were being sought, how exactly the bond money would be used, and what LUSD officials had to say to the critics who point out that the Lompoc community voted down two similar bond measures in the 2016 general election and this past June’s primary election.
Doug Sorum, LUSD’s maintenance and operations manager, addressed that latter topic directly.
“We try to stay away from the rhetorical, persuasive stuff that you read on the social network,” he said. “Of course that’s there, but our goal has been: Just get the facts out. Let the community see the facts of this so that they can make a logical decision on Nov. 6.”
In addressing the past failures, both McDonald and LUSD board member Dick Barrett pointed to the fact that nearly 59 percent of the voters were in favor of the district’s bond in 2016. It failed, however, due to needing 67-percent approval because of the way the board voted to place it on the ballot.
They both also noted the low voter turnout in June and expressed confidence that the district could see a more favorable result if more people submit ballots in November.
To that end, Measure E proponents have been a lot more active than they were ahead of the 2016 and June elections as they’ve tried to drum up support for the measure. Those efforts have included posting signs at each school site with lists of specific projects it will pay for, and offering campus tours for community members who want to see first-hand the state of the schools.
Sorum noted that he’s helped lead the first two tours, during which participants can ride on a school bus to the different campuses, and he said he’s challenged those people who've taken the tours to ask themselves a simple question after getting an up-close look at the school sites.
“Look around and just ask yourself, ‘Is this appropriate for our students today?’” he said. “Not once has someone said, you know what, this is nice.”
Walthers said that Hancock has identified four major projects that it intends to take on if Measure Y proves successful: Construction of a Fine Arts Complex, renovation of the Physical Education building, upgrades to the Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc and additions to the Solvang Festival Theater.
“We know that over the next 10 years, all of the good things that happen in Northern Santa Barbara County are gonna go right across our campus,” Walthers said. “That’s our responsibility, to make sure that when students come from Lompoc, that we help them on their way to a career or four-year university. We’re gonna be, in 10 years, looking back and saying, ‘This is a really great time to be a part of this community.’”
During the forum, officials from both groups detailed how the bonds will be repaid. Both are set to be paid off using property taxes, with the Hancock bond reaching a reported maximum of $11 per $100,000 of assessed property valuation, and the LUSD bond costing property owners $60 per $100,000 of assessed value.
The LUSD attendees at the meeting pointed out that the repayments would not cause an increase in tax rates, however, since the repayments would be layered with those from Measure N — the district’s last successful bond, which passed in 2002 — and would essentially keep the Measure N repayments the same as they are, instead of allowing them to lower over time.
The LUSD contingent, which included board member Gloria Grijalva, was also asked why it didn’t seek to have the bond paid through sales taxes. Sorum quickly answered that the school district didn’t have the authority for such a move, but does have the ability to seek general obligation bonds.
Officials from both Hancock and LUSD expressed gratitude to the AAUW for hosting the forum and allowing them to get out their messages.
“This is for the kids,” Sorum said just before the event’s conclusion. “When you go through our schools and look at the classrooms, they deserve better.”
The AAUW has one more forum scheduled in Lompoc before the Nov. 6 election. The nonpartisan organization has invited each of the candidates running for the LUSD board of education to participate in candidate forum scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.
LUSD officials will continue their campaign outreach with a Measure E information session scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Manzanita Public Charter School, 991 Mountain View Boulevard, and more campus tours beginning at 10 a.m. each Saturday through Oct. 27 in the parking lot at La Honda STEAM Academy, 1213 North A St.