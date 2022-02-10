The Lompoc Unified School District Board of Education appointed new member William “Franky” Caldeira on Wednesday to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of President Bill Heath on Dec. 13, 2021.
Caldeira will complete Heath's four-year term, serving until the next regularly scheduled election cycle for district governing board members in November, according to district officials.
Three other residents applied to fill the seat. They included Christopher Braxton, John Galisky and Sean Reilly, who each were interviewed at a special meeting Monday and asked the same questions for 20-minute intervals, officials said.
The board failed to reach a consensus on a candidate during Monday's meeting, so the discussion was continued to Wednesday, when Caldeira was named and appointed.
Nancy Schuler Jones, who was voted to the role of president by board members after Heath's resignation, expressed appreciation for the candidates' interest in serving on the board, a spokeswoman said.
The vacancy was filled by provisional appointment to avert the cost of conducting a special election paid by the school district's general fund, officials said.