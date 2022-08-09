An estimated 9,800 students registered with the Lompoc Unified School District will return to campuses Monday, Aug. 15, while scholars in the Santa Ynez Valley are slated to begin a new academic year later that week. 

Elementary students in Lompoc are expected to kick off the 2022-23 school year in usual form. However, parents of Lompoc and Vandenberg middle schoolers and Lompoc and Cabrillo high schoolers can expect a delay with class schedules, district officials announced in an Aug. 5 notice released to parents.

In the notice, officials informed parents that "due to circumstances beyond our control, there will be delays with schedules." Parents will be informed when class schedules are ready for pickup, according to officials. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0