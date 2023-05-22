Project leaders unveil new community track and field at Lompoc's Hapgood Elementary
Lompoc Unified School District has partnered with the National Center for Safe Supportive Schools to address students' mental wellness across its campuses. Sophia Vega leads fellow students at Hapgood Elementary School during a run on the new track and field on campus in this 2020 photo file.

 Len Wood, Staff

Lompoc Unified School District has partnered with the National Center for Safe Supportive Schools alongside 15 other school districts in the country to promote safe campuses with elevated mental health support systems and measures to ensure equity among students and staff.

LUSD Assistant Superintendent of Education Services, Brian Jaramillo, said because social-emotional learning is an essential aspect of education, the district is excited to join the collaborative in an effort to help students better achieve their goals.

“Lompoc Unified School District is thankful for this opportunity to partner with the National Center for Safe Supportive Schools so that all students and staff feel safe physically, emotionally, and mentally," he added.

