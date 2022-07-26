The Lompoc Library is challenging the public to read a total of 100,000 minutes in August through two separate reading challenges designed for adults and youth.
The Growing Readers challenge is geared toward those 18 years and older and the Reading Takes You Everywhere challenge is for participants 17 and younger.
Both challenges run from Aug. 1 through Aug. 30 and encourage readers to count minutes read each day, with 20 minutes daily considered on pace for completing the challenge, a library spokeswoman said.
To register for the challenge, members can visit http://cityoflompoc.beanstack.org, the Beanstack Tracker app, or stop by either the Village Library or Lompoc Library to speak with staff.
Library staff will also be on hand to assist those without internet access who would like to participate in the challenges, the spokeswoman noted.
Other ongoing challenges offered through the Lompoc Library system include the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge, which encourages caregivers to read to a child from birth every day, and the yearlong Reading Challenge: New Horizons, which is open to everyone.
The latter runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 and challenges participants to read 100 books in a year.
The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge encourages caregivers to read one book a day to a child, resulting in 365 books read by year's end, 730 books in two years and 1,095 books in three years.
Participants who complete a challenge will earn a library-themed swag bag.
All reading challenge questions can be directed to library staff at 805-875-8775.
Read Together kits available
Members of the Lompoc Public Library now have access to Read Together kits that include four to six picture books and an information sheet with early literacy tips and resources.
According to a library spokeswoman, the books are available in 12 themes in both English and Spanish and contain diverse characters for parents and early-learning providers to share with babies, toddlers and preschoolers in a group or one-on-one setting.
Some story themes include animals, colors and shapes, community, S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, art, and math), families, feelings, food, friendship, movement and sound, shapes, nature and school.
The public is invited to place a request for a Read Together kit from the library catalog at https://lom.blackgold.org/ and search "Read Together Kits" in the catalog to find a kit.
When returning the kits, the public is asked to drop them off with library staff and not inside the drop box.
The Read Together kit is supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the state librarian.
Questions can be directed to Lompoc Library staff at 805-875-8781.
