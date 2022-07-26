05232022 Lompoc Library
Buy Now

Lompoc Library officially kicks off its 2022 summer reading challenge Wednesday.

 Lisa André, Staff file

The Lompoc Library is challenging the public to read a total of 100,000 minutes in August through two separate reading challenges designed for adults and youth.

The Growing Readers challenge is geared toward those 18 years and older and the Reading Takes You Everywhere challenge is for participants 17 and younger. 

Both challenges run from Aug. 1 through Aug. 30 and encourage readers to count minutes read each day, with 20 minutes daily considered on pace for completing the challenge, a library spokeswoman said.

 

0
0
0
0
0