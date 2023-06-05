 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lompoc High standout grad overcomes challenges, heads for Cal Poly to pursue career in medicine

Lompoc High School graduating senior Itzel Santos was not stopped by circumstance when she moved to Lompoc from Mexico at age 13. Instead, she made a way, and now is on a path to pursue a career in medicine. 

"My English wasn't that good," Santos said, noting that adapting to a different country, language, and culture "was really hard."

"I was always scared, thinking 'what if I don't say something right and they don't understand?' I was afraid to speak English," she said.

060523 LHS Itzel 1.jpg
Buy Now

Class of 2023 graduating senior Itzel Santos is one of two standout students at Lompoc High School.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts