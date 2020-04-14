Lompoc High School thanks, congratulates Class of 2020 with gym mural

There is also a chance that the students still will be able to have a traditional graduation, he noted.
Bommersbach said he is part of a team with other principals and administrators in Lompoc Unified School District that is working to come up with a plan for potential graduation ceremonies. The Lompoc and Cabrillo high school 2020 commencement ceremonies had been scheduled for June 4.
That date is still in play, but LUSD leaders are also exploring alternate possibilities, like virtual ceremonies or physical ceremonies at later dates or different locations.
Additionally, Bommersbach said, LUSD plans to reach out to students, parents and school staffers to get input on future plans.
“This is new for everybody and none of us have experience in this, so there's some great ideas that Claudia has seen online and that I’ve received in emails from other parents,” Bommersbach said. “We don't know what [graduations are] going to look like, so we want to look at all ideas. It's going to take a team or a village, and we have a perfect team and village to make this happen.”
Coronavirus Photos: Take a look at the impact of Covid-19 in Santa Barbara County
041320Dominic Mendez 01.jpg
Righetti sophomore Dominic Mendez finished fourth at the state tournament in Bakersfield and is now training and learning remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Len Wood, Staff
041320Dominic Mendez 02.jpg
Righetti sophomore Dominic Mendez finished fourth at the state tournament in Bakersfield.
Len Wood, Staff
041320 Positive chalk 01.jpg
Delilah Lemus, 10, and Jose Lemus, 13, pose with the encouraging chalk drawings they drew on the sidewalk near their home in the 1200 block of East Walnut Avenue in Lompoc.
Len Wood, Staff
041320 Positive chalk 02.jpg
Jose Lemus, 13, and his sister Delilah Lemus, 10, drew encouraging chalk drawings on the sidewalk near their home in the 1200 block of East Walnut Avenue in Lompoc.
Len Wood, Staff
041320 Coronavirus Public Health.jpg
A Santa Barbara County Public Health worker screens people for COVID-19 as they're coming in to the county's Joseph Centeno Betteravia Administration Building on East Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria on Monday.
Len Wood, Staff
041320 Good Sam SMHS.jpg
A security guard patrols the entrance to the homeless shelter in the gym at Santa Maria High School on Monday.
Len Wood, Staff
041320 Supervisors budget 01.jpg
The Orcutt Branch Library, administered by the Santa Maria Library, is shown Monday. Santa Barbara County supervisors agreed to spend more than $600,000 to make up funding deficits at all nine county branch libraries. The Orcutt branch is closed during the pandemic.
Len Wood, Staff
041320 Supervisors budget 02.jpg
Santa Barbara County 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino listens in the Santa Maria hearing room during a budget workshop Monday.
Len Wood, Staff
041020 Coronavirus produce boxes 02.jpg
Colin Jackson of Costa de Oro Winery hands a box of vegetables to a drive-through pickup customer Friday at the tasting room on South Nicholson Avenue in Santa Maria.
Len Wood, Staff
041020 Coronavirus produce boxes 01.jpg
Crystal Chavez of Gold Coast Packing checks a box of spinach, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower and other fresh products for prepurchased drive-through pickup customers Friday at Costa de Oro Winery tasting room, located at 1331 S. Nicholson Ave. in Santa Maria.
Len Wood, Staff
041020 Coronavirus pet food 02.jpg
A C.A.R.E.4Paws technician carries a dog past pet food being given to animal owners in need after providing essential veterinary services during a pop-up clinic in a parking lot at East Boone Street and South College Drive in Santa Maria. For more information, visit
care4paws.org or contact the organization at info@care4paws.org or 805-968-2273.
Len Wood, Staff
041020 Coronavirus pet food 01.jpg
David Donaldson, a volunteer with C.A.R.E.4Paws, puts out pet food Friday to be given to animal owners in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The group also offered essential veterinary services during a pop-up clinic in a parking lot East Boone Street and South College Drive in Santa Maria. For more information, visit
care4paws.org or contact the organization at info@care4paws.org or 805-968-2273.
Len Wood, Staff
041020 Online Easter 02.jpg
Video streaming equipment joins a keyboard at the Star of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Orcutt. Easter services have moved online during coronavirus restrictions.
Len Wood, Staff
041020 Online Easter 01.jpg
Pastor Michael Foley cleans up the of Star of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Orcutt for online Easter services. Many churches have moved online during coronavirus restrictions.
Len Wood, Staff
041020 LFC Easter drive through 02.jpg
A child inside a car smiles as she receives a basket full of candy Friday morning at a drive-through Easter celebration at Lompoc Foursquare Church.
Len Wood, Staff
041020 LFC Easter drive through 01.jpg
A bunny wearing a safety mask greets children in cars who are about to receive Easter candy baskets Friday morning in a drive-through event at Lompoc Foursquare Church.
Len Wood, Staff
040920 Los Berros teacher parade 01.jpg
Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy students watch a parade of teachers who drove though the nearby neighborhoods to show their support on Thursday.
Len Wood, Staff
040920 Los Berros teacher parade 02.jpg
Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy students and families watch a parade of teachers who drove though the nearby neighborhoods to show their support on Thursday.
Len Wood, Staff
040920 Coronavirus nonprofits 01.jpg
Karin Powers, finance and human resources director at the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, answers the phone in the nearly empty Lompoc office on Thursday. The center is now providing counseling over the phone rather than in person, and most employees are working from home.
Len Wood, Staff
040920 Coronavirus nonprofits 02.jpg
Ann McCarty, executive director of North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, stands outside the Lompoc office on Thursday. The nonprofit normally would be having its pinwheel campaign this month to shine a light on child abuse, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the center was only able to put some pinwheels in front of its office.
Len Wood Staff
040920 Coronavirus lunches 01.jpg
Inspirational signs are posted at Rice Elementary School in Santa Maria on Thursday. A student lunch distribution was being held in front of the school at the time.
Len Wood, Staff
040920 Coronavirus lunches 02.jpg
A food service worker goes back for more lunches to be served Thursday in a drive-through food distribution at Rice Elementary School in Santa Maria.
Len Wood, Staff
040920 YMCA daycare 01.jpg
Richard Batalla, program coordinator for the Santa Maria Valley YMCA, unboxes thermometers to be used in a special day care at Rice Elementary School in Santa Maria for the children of emergency health-care workers.
Len Wood, Staff
040920 YMCA daycare 02.jpg
The building that will house a special Santa Maria Valley YMCA day care program is on Kindness Lane at Rice Elementary School in Santa Maria. It will be offered for children of emergency health-care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Len Wood, Staff
040920 Coronavirus Waller Park closures 01.jpg
The dinosaur and other playground equipment at Waller Park have been closed by Santa Barbara County on Thursday as a coronavirus precaution.
Len Wood Staff
040920 Coronavirus Waller Park closures 02.jpg
A Santa Barbara County Parks worker closes individual picnic tables at Waller Park on Thursday as a coronavirus precaution. Group sites were closed earlier.
Len Wood, Staff
040820 Coronavirus skate park closed 02.jpg
The skate park in the Crossroads area near South College Drive has been closed and locked because of the public health emergency.
Len Wood, Staff
040820 Coronavirus Waller Park groups.jpg
A sign advises that Santa Barbara County officials have closed picnic and group areas at Waller Park, before possible crowds could gather on Easter weekend.
Len Wood, Staff
040820 Coronavirus skate park closed 01.jpg
The skate park in the Crossroads area near South College Drive has been closed and locked because of the public health emergency.
Len Wood, Staff
040820 SM Parks gatherings 01.jpg
Picnic tables are empty in a group area in Preisker Park on Wednesday. Santa Maria City officials said extra ranger staff will be patrolling the parks on the weekend to prevent large Easter gatherings.
Len Wood, Staff
040820 SM Parks gatherings 02.jpg
Picnic tables are empty in a group area in Preisker Park on Wednesday. Santa Maria City officials said extra ranger staff will be patrolling the parks on the weekend to prevent large Easter gatherings.
Len Wood, Staff
040820 LVMC support 01.jpg
A representative from the Subway on North Central Avenue in Lompoc, left, and Lompoc Valley Medical Center employee Eric Velloz load 14 trays of sandwiches and cookies the restaurant donated to staff at the hospital on Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
040820 LVMC support 02.jpg
A home on North Seventh Street that faces the Lompoc Valley Medical Center displays a sign supporting hospital staff, as well as police and firefighters during the pandemic.
Len Wood, Staff
040720 Coronavirus ribbons 02.jpg
Trees and posts outside Santa Maria City Hall are decorated with white "awareness ribbons," reportedly to show support for first responders, especially medical professionals, during the COVID-19 crisis.
Len Wood Staff
040720 Coronavirus toys 01.jpg
Stuffed Easter bunnies wear breathing masks on a balcony of a home on Pelham Drive near Lompoc on Tuesday morning.
Len Wood, Staff
040720 Coronavirus toys 02.jpg
Toy dogs wear breathing masks in a display in the window of Better Beds and Furniture on West Ocean Avenue in Lompoc.
Len Wood, Staff
040720 Coronavirus ribbons 01.jpg
Trees and posts outside Santa Maria City Hall are decorated with white "awareness ribbons" to show support for first responders, especially medical professionals, during the COVID-19 crisis.
Len Wood, Staff
040720 New SMB school 01.jpg
Construction continues Tuesday morning at the new Santa Maria-Bonita Unified School District elementary school in the Enos Ranch development. On Wednesday night, the school board will reveal the school's new name.
Len Wood, Staff
Coronavirus social distancing.jpg
A couple wearing breathing masks walk back to their car Tuesday morning after shopping at Vallarta Market in the 1800 block of North Broadway in Santa Maria. Beyond them, a sign reminds citizens about the need for social distancing.
Len Wood, Staff
040720 Surf Beach 02.jpg
A sign and roped area closes part of Surf Beach, north of the parking lot, on Tuesday morning. An area south of the signs is open.
Len Wood, Staff
040720 Surf Beach 01.jpg
A man and child run in the dunes at Surf Beach, west of Lompoc, on Tuesday morning.
Len Wood, Staff
033120 La Purisima Mission parking 05.jpg
Visitors walk back to their cars parked on Mission Gate Drive across from the entrance to La Purisima Mission in Lompoc.
Len Wood Staff
Ambulance leaves penitentiary
An ambulance followed by a prison van on Floradale Road near the U.S. penitentiary heads for the Lompoc Valley Medical Center on Monday morning. Radio communications indicated that a COVID-19 involved person was having difficulty breathing and needed to be taken to the hospital, the second of two such calls on Monday. Bureau of Prisons officials on Monday upgraded the number of COVID-19 cases at Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex to 28, including 23 inmates and five personnel.
Len Wood, Staff
040620 Breathing masks 01.jpg
Shoppers, some wearing breathing masks, wait in line Monday outside Foods Co. in Santa Maria.
Len Wood, Staff
040620 Breathing masks 02.jpg
A lighted sign in the 1400 block of South Broadway advises people to wear masks as a precaution against the coronavirus on Monday.
Len Wood, Staff
040320 Bruce teacher parade 01.jpg
A teacher from Robert Bruce Elementary School begins a parade from campus with other instructors through nearby neighborhoods to tell their students they miss them after schools closed for the coronavirus pandemic.
Len Wood, Staff
040320 Bruce teacher parade 02.jpg
Students from Robert Bruce Elementary School wave from their North Curryer Street home at their teachers, who paraded through neighborhoods near campus to tell their students they miss them.
Len Wood, Staff
040320 Cabrillo homework packets 01.jpg
Cabrillo High School student Stephanie Ott and her mother, Andrea, drop off homework and pick up packets of new assignments Friday morning in the gym. Each sign notes where work for each teacher was to be turned in.
Len Wood, Staff
040320 Cabrillo homework packets 02.jpg
A Cabrillo High School teacher answers questions as students pick up packets of new homework assignments Friday in the gym.
Len Wood, Staff
joe graack 040220
Righetti High School social studies teacher Joseph Graack conducts his classes online from his Santa Maria home on Thursday.
Laura Place
Schools closed
A runner and her dogs pass the lighted sign in front of Righetti High School on Thursday.
Len Wood, Staff
040220 Home Depot restrictions 01.jpg
A customer leaves Home Depot in Santa Maria on Thursday while an employee directs people into corridors created by shopping carts and fences outside the store. Store managers are limiting the number of individuals inside.
Len Wood, Staff
040220 Home Depot restrictions 02.jpg
Customers line up outside Home Depot in Santa Maria on Thursday in corridors created by shopping carts and fences outside the store. Store managers are limiting the number of individuals inside.
Len Wood, Staff
040220 SM Mall closed 01.jpg
A sign on a door at the Santa Maria Town Center reads, "The mall is closed temporarily due to the COVID 19 restrictions."
Len Wood, Staff
040220 SM Mall closed 02.jpg
A sign advises closure of the Santa Maria Town Center East parking structure. The mall is also closed due to coronavirus precautions.
Len Wood, Staff
Basketball hoops removed
Kids leave the basketball court at Rotary Park after finding that the hoops had been removed by Santa Maria Recreation and Parks officials because of coronavirus social distancing concerns.
Len Wood, Staff
040120 Firefighter PPE 02.jpg
Santa Barbara County firefighters and EMTs wear medical masks and gloves as they transport the victim of a fall in Buellton to a CalSTAR helicopter on Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
040120 Solvang closed 01.jpg
Empty sidewalks front closed businesses in 1600 block of Copenhagen Dr., including the Solvang Restaurant, on Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
040120 Solvang closed 02.jpg
A sign shown Wednesday in the window of the Solvang Toyland store, in the 1600 block of Copenhagen Dr., says "We will be closed until we are allowed to reopen."
Len Wood, Staff
040120 Firefighter PPE 01.jpg
Santa Barbara County firefighters and EMTs wear medical masks and gloves as they transport the victim of a fall in Buellton to a CalSTAR helicopter on Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
040120 Gun sales 01.jpg
Herb Crowley, the owner of Dead On Firearms, does paperwork in his store inside All Pawn in Solvang.
Len Wood, Staff
040120 Gun sales 02.jpg
Some of the few remaining pistols are displayed at Dead On Firearms in Solvang.
Len Wood, Staff
Isabelle Gullo, executive director, C.A.R.E.4Paws
Isabelle Gullo, executive director of C.A.R.E.4Paws, holding Eddies in this photo taken in January, said her organization has increased the amount of pet food it is supplying to those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.
Len Wood, Staff
033120 Nipomo breathing masks 01.jpg
Wonsook Kim, who does alterations at her family's Nipomo Cleaners, makes breathing masks on Tuesday. She and her husband are giving away the masks at their 555 W. Tefft St. business.
Len Wood, Staff
033120 Nipomo breathing masks 02.jpg
Breathing masks made by Wonsook Kim, who does alterations at her family's Nipomo Cleaners, are shown on Tuesday.
Len Wood, Staff
033120 Hancock food Tues 02.jpg
As cars line up on the Santa Maria campus, Hancock College staff and volunteers hand off hundreds of food bags during a drive-through distribution on Tuesday.
Len Wood, Staff
033120 Hancock food Tues 01.jpg
Hancock College staff and volunteers load a bag of groceries on a man's scooter as they hand out hundreds of food bags during a drive-through distribution on the Santa Maria campus Tuesday.
Len Wood, Staff
033120 La Purisima Mission parking 01.jpg
The parking lot at La Purisima Mission in Lompoc has been closed by State Parks Department officials because of coronavirus social distancing orders, but the grounds and trails remain open.
Len Wood, Staff
033120 La Purisima Mission parking 02.jpg
Walkers use a trail at La Purisima Mission in Lompoc on Tuesday. State Parks officials closed the parking lot because of coronavirus social distancing concerns, but the grounds and trails remain open.
Len Wood, Staff
033120 Coronavirus cannabis 01.jpg
Lotus River employee Amanda Esparaza stands outside the Lompoc cannabis dispensary at 921 W. Laurel Ave. on Tuesday. The dispensary is occasionally offering free tacos with a $15 purchase, as well as curbside pickup, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Len Wood, Staff
033120 Coronavirus cannabis 02.jpg
Bret Carr, a budtender at Lotus River cannabis dispensary, packs a pickup order for a client on Tuesday. Carr is wearing personal protective equipment in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Len Wood, Staff
033020 Coronavirus empty lot 01.jpg
One of the parking lots at the Enos Ranch retail development is empty, as many businesses considered "nonessential" have closed. Before announcing a hiring freeze Friday, city officials had been building the budget with a projected decrease in sales tax revenue earlier in the month, after hotels, restaurants and retail stores began to close in response to coronavirus concerns.
Len Wood, Staff
033020 Coronavirus empty lot 02.jpg
A normally filled parking lot at Hancock College in Santa Maria is empty, after the school went online-only for coronavirus precautions.
Len Wood, Staff
033020 Coronavirus St. Joseph marquee .jpg
The marquee in front of St. Joseph High School has added a prayer request.
Len Wood, Staff
033020 Shelter adoptions 01.jpg
Koba, a 7-year-old Catahoula/border collie, is one of the last dogs in the Santa Maria Animal Shelter on Foster Road after other dogs have been adopted or put into foster homes.
Len Wood, Staff
033020 Shelter adoptions 02.jpg
Cat cages are empty at the Santa Maria animal shelter on Foster Road after all the felines have been adopted or put into foster homes.
Len Wood, Staff
Checkout barriers: Stores seeking to protect staff, customers
Convenience store owners have installed plastic barriers at the 7-Eleven on South Bradley Road, near East Clark Avenue, to protect clerks against the coronavirus.
Len Wood, Staff
033020 Coronavirus PPE 01.jpg
Medical personnel prepare to screen incoming patients Monday at the Pediatric Medical Group of Santa Maria, located on East Main Street.
Len Wood, Staff
033020 Coronavirus PPE 02.jpg
A medical screener puts on surgical gloves before greeting incoming patients on Monday at the Pediatric Medical Group of Santa Maria.
Len Wood, Staff
032720 River Bend Park 01.jpg
A cyclist rides at Lompoc's River Bend Park on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
032720 River Bend Park 02.jpg
Cameron Baker, 13, rides at Lompoc's River Bend Park on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
032720 Coronavirus agriculture 01.jpg
A farmworker picks strawberries Friday in a field near Betteravia Road east of Highway 101 in Santa Maria. With agriculture and food production considered critical infrastructure and not a source of COVID-19, growers are continuing to plant and harvest crops but are taking extra steps to protect their workers.
Len Wood, Staff
032720 Coronavirus agriculture 02.jpg
A farmworker picks produce Friday in a field near North A Street in Lompoc.
Len Wood, Staff
Hancock College goes online
A sign on a door of an arts building at Hancock College advises how to find online classwork on Thursday after officials closed public buildings and offices amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Len Wood, Staff
032720 National Guard 01.jpg
National Guard Staff Sgt. Donnely Espinosa delivers food from the Foodbank to an elderly woman recovering from surgery in the 300 block of North Oakley Avenue in Santa Maria on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
032720 National Guard 02.jpg
National Guard Staff Sgt. Andrew Tymczyszyn loads food for a shipment at the Foodbank warehouse in Santa Maria on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
032620 Cox family smiles 01.jpg
Scott and Cassandra Cox, with their sons David and Ryan, wave at cars on Highway 1 near Halcyon Road on the Arroyo Grande Mesa, with the goal of making drivers smile amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thursday's theme was "There's No Place Like Home," inspired by the "Wizard of Oz."
Len Wood, Staff
032620 Hancock food 01.jpg
Volunteers move carts of food to be given out during Hancock College's drive through food distribution at the Santa Maria campus on Thursday.
Len Wood, Staff
032620 Hancock food 02.jpg
Carmen Camacho, Hancock College's executive assistant to the Superintendent/President, loads groceries into a car during a drive through food distribution at the Santa Maria campus on Thursday.
Len Wood, Staff
032520 Hardy Diagnostics test 02.jpg
Hardy Diagnostics' COVID-19 test — the Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Test — uses a drop of blood to produce a visual result in 15 minutes, similar to a pregnancy test.
Len Wood, Staff
032520 Hardy Diagnostics test 01.jpg
Hardy Diagnostics leaders, from left, Aaron Buckley, Jay Hardy, Andre Hsiung and Chris Catani on Wednesday show two new products the Santa Maria company is producing in the fight against COVID-19. At right, Catani holds a 15-minute test for coronavirus and, at left, Buckley holds a collection kit used in testing for coronavirus infection.
Len Wood, Staff
032520 Coronavirus Trader Joe's 02.jpg
Shoppers wait for their turn to go in the Trader Joe's store Santa Maria on Wednesday. Customers were kept out of the grocery store to allow social distancing as a precaution against coronavirus.
032520 Coronavirus Foodbank SM 03.jpg
Santa Maria police officers direct traffic on N. Railroad Ave. during a Foodbank distribution at the Boys & Girls Club in Santa Maria on Wednesday.
Len Wood Staff
032520 Coronavirus Foodbank SM 02.jpg
Lisa Ray, of the Children's Resource Network, packages supplies to be distributed at the Boys & Girls Club in Santa Maria on Wednesday.
Len Wood Staff
032520 Coronavirus Trader Joe's 01.jpg
A shopper waits for his turn to go inside the Trader Joe's store in Santa Maria on Wednesday. Officials limited the number of customers in the grocery store to allow social distancing as a precaution against the coronavirus.
032520 Coronavirus Foodbank SM 01.jpg
A volunteer directs people in line during a Foodbank distribution at the Boys & Girls Club in Santa Maria on N. Railroad Ave. on Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
032520 Coronavirus Best Buy 02.jpg
A sign outside the Best Buy store Santa Maria directs customers where to pick up items at curbside on Wednesday.
032520 Coronavirus Best Buy 01.jpg
Shoppers wait for their turn to go in the Best Buy store Santa Maria on Wednesday. Store officials asked customers to wait to allow social distancing as a precaution against coronavirus.
Len Wood, Staff
032520 Coronavirus DMV.jpg
A security guard waits outside the state Department of Motor Vehicles in Santa Maria on Wednesday. Visits are limited to appointments, and officials have asked state law enforcement to exercise discretion in the enforcement of driver's licenses and vehicle registrations expiring in the next 60 days.
Len Wood, Staff
032420 Coronavirus takeout 02.jpg
A South Side Coffee Co. worker carries a takeout order to the parking lot on Tuesday. The Lompoc coffee shop is closed because of state coronavirus precaution rules on public gathering spots, but is offering curbside pickup of orders.
032420 Coronavirus takeout 01.jpg
A Sissy's Uptown Cafe worker carries a takeout order to the parking lot on Tuesday. The Lompoc restaurant is closed because of state coronavirus precaution rules on public gathering spots, but is offering curbside pickup of orders.
032420 Coronavirus sign.jpg
A pedestrian passes a new scrolling sign in the window of the closed Coast Home Furnishings in the 1000 block of North H St. in Lompoc on Tuesday morning.
Len Wood Staff
032420 Coronavirus screeners.jpg
Health screeners wait for patients in a tent outside a medical office in the 1400 block of E. Main St. in Santa Maria on Tuesday.
Len Wood, Staff
032420 Coronavirus screeners.jpg
Health screeners wait for patients Tuesday in a tent outside a medical office in the 1400 block of East Main Street in Santa Maria.
Len Wood, Staff
Lompoc Urgent Care triage tent
A medical triage tent has been set up outside the Dignity Health Pacific Central Coast Health Center on West Central Avenue in Lompoc to prepare for a possible surge of patients seeking evaluation for COVID-19.
Len Wood, Staff
Santa Maria blood drive
People participate in a blood drive sponsored by the city of Santa Maria in the parking lot next to the Paul Nelson pool Tuesday afternoon.
Len Wood, Staff
Marian Dignity surge tents
A pedestrian walks past "surge" tents Monday set up to evaluate possible COVID-19 patients outside Marian Medical Center's emergency department.
Len Wood, Staff
LUSD food distribution
Janice Hay, lead child nutritionist at La Canada Elementary School in Lompoc, hands out lunch to kids visiting campus on Monday.
Len Wood, Staff
032420 LUSD child care 01.jpg
Ed Bednarczyk uses a disinfectant sprayer/blower to clean classrooms to be used for children of first responders Monday at La Cañada Elementary School in Lompoc.
Len Wood, Staff
032420 LUSD child care 02.jpg
Doug Sorum, Lompoc Unified School District's director of maintenance and operations, looks at classrooms to be used for children of first responders Monday at La Cañada Elementary School. Materials cover surfaces to facilitate cleaning.
Len Wood, Staff
032420 LUSD child care 03.jpg
A custodian cleans classrooms to be used for children of first responders Monday at La Cañada Elementary School in Lompoc.
Len Wood, Staff
Foodbank volunteers pack for distribution
Foodbank volunteers fill sacks with food on Monday in the Santa Maria warehouse to try to get ahead of anticipated demand for supplies from coronavirus layoffs.
Len Wood, Staff
Santa Maria Costco Friday morning line
People line up early in the morning Friday at the Santa Maria Costco. The line stretched out of the door across the parking lot and nearly to the gas pumps on the far side of the property, as Costco is limiting the number of people who are allowed in the store at a time.
Len Wood, Staff
Bridgehouse
People stand on a balcony and outside the Bridgehouse shelter in Lompoc on Friday morning. The facility is near capacity and clients are being asked to remain on-site amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Len Wood, Staff
032020 Food distribution 05.jpg
Angelina Perez prepares to go lunches at Pioneer Valley High School's cafeteria Friday morning to distribute to area students under age 18.
Len Wood Staff
032020 Food distribution 04.jpg
Lynn Hansen refrigerates to go lunches at Pioneer Valley High School's cafeteria Friday morning for distribution to area students under age 18.
Len Wood Staff
032020 Food distribution 01.jpg
Lynn Hansen, foreground, and Angelina Perez prepare to go lunches in Pioneer Valley High School's cafeteria Friday morning to distribute to area students under age 18. They estimated they would prepare about 400 meals.
Len Wood, Staff
VAFB Main Gate
Vehicles enter Vandenberg Air Force Base on Friday morning after officials limited access to essential personnel and services.
Len Wood, Staff
A hopeful message in Orcutt
Ava and Linnea, students at Patterson Road Elementary, decorated the corner of Hummel Drive and Glen Cairon Drive in Orcutt with a hopeful message for neighbors dealing with ever tightening coronavirus restrictions on Thursday.
Paula Perry, Contributed
A hopeful message in Orcutt
Ava M, 5th grade student at Patterson Road Elementary, decorates the corner of Hummel Drive and Glen Cairon Drive in Orcutt with a hopeful message for neighbors on Thursday.
Paula Perry, Contributed
031920 COVID-19 Movies 4 Theater.jpg
The Movies 4 Theater in Lompoc is closed, but the marquee advises patrons to "STAY CALM/BE SAFE/WE WILL BE/BACK SOON."
Len Wood, Staff
031920 COVID-19 Santa Maria 01.jpg
Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department worker Andy Martinez cleans doors at City Hall on Thursday as a precaution against the coronavirus.
Len Wood, Staff
031920 COVID-19 Santa Maria 02.jpg
Social distancing signs are posted near the doors of Santa Maria City Hall, and tape on the floor is designed to separate bill payers standing in line.
Len Wood, Staff
031920 COVID-19 Mask
Sergio Rodriguez wears a filter mask Thursday while waiting for his pizza outside the Little Caesar's restaurant on East Main Street in Santa Maria.
Len Wood, Staff
031920 Marian COVID-19 01.jpg
A hospital bed is empty in an area opened to handle potential COVID-19 patients at Marian Rgional Medical Center in Santa Maria on Thursday.
Len Wood, Staff
031920 Marian COVID-19 02.jpg
Marian Regional Medical Center materials management staff members (left to right) Jennifer Bautista, Connie De Loza and Carlton Haley work to find treatment supplies in the hospital command center in Santa Maria on Thursday.
Len Wood, Staff
031920 Eufloria flowers 01.jpg
Jesus Gomez, a supervisor at Eufloria Flowers, looks at roses that won't be harvested after the owners of the Nipomo greenhouse decided to temporarily cease operation after sales vanished.
Len Wood, Staff
031920 Eufloria flowers 02.jpg
Roses that have opened at Eufloria Flowers won't be harvested after the owners of the Nipomo greenhouse operation decided to suspend operations because the response to the COVID-19 pandemic has eliminated the market.
Len Wood, Staff
Solvang Brewing Co. curbside sales
Solvang Brewing Co. employees, from left, Kevin Taylor, Andrew Collins and Bryan Reyna show off their curbside stand for beer and food sales on North H Street in Lompoc on Tuesday.
Len Wood, Staff
031820 Chromebook loan 03.jpg
Alvin Elementary families stand in line to receive school supplies Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
031820 Chromebook loan 01.jpg
Karen Jordan, an IT technician at Alvin Elementary School, checks Chromebooks out to students for use at home during the coronavirus-forced closure.
Len Wood, Staff
031820 Chromebook loan 02.jpg
Jessy Glazewski, a fifth grade teacher at Alvin Elementary School, helps set up one of the Chromebook computers his students Maria Suarez and Daniella Perales checked out to use at home during the coronavirus-forced closure.
Len Wood, Staff
Lompoc Valley Medical Center coronavirus screening
Ryan Stevens, manager of the Lompoc Valley Medical Center Emergency Department, screens an employee for possible coronavirus symptoms at the door to the Emergency Department on Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
031720 Lompoc Council 01.jpg
Participants at Tuesday's Lompoc City Council meeting sit apart from each other for social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Len Wood, Staff
Hitching Post
The Hitching Post Restaurant in Casmalia announced, Tuesday that it will be closed for two weeks due to restrictions put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Len Wood, Staff
031720 Snow Figueroa Mountain 02.jpg
A snowman was left on Figueroa Mountain on Tuesday morning.
Len Wood, Staff
031720 Snow Figueroa Mountain 01.jpg
Linnea Bernal, right, plays in the snow Tuesday with her mother Alison, sister Hannah and brother Bennett on Figueroa Mountain, near Los Olivos.
Len Wood, Staff
031620 SM schools coronavirus 01.jpg
Dora Dubois, dean of students at Tommie Kunst Junior High in Santa Maria, prepares laptops on Monday to loan to students who are out of school after coronavirus closures.
Len Wood, Staff
031620 SM schools coronavirus 02.jpg
Michele Sioredas and Kristin Halter, background right, teachers at Tommie Kunst Junior High in Santa Maria, hand out lunches on Monday. Coronavirus concerns closed the school, but the breakfast and lunch programs continue.
Len Wood, Staff
031620 Lompoc schools coronavirus 02.jpg
Cathy Kelly and Patricia Hunt prepare student lunches to go at Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy on Monday after Lompoc schools were closed over coronavirus concerns.
Len Wood, Staff
031620 Lompoc schools coronavirus 01.jpg
Tammy Terrones, a kindergarten teacher at Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy, gives instructional materials to Maria Montes on Monday, after Lompoc schools were closed over coronavirus concerns.
Len Wood, Staff
031320 Lompoc closures 02.jpg
The entrance to the Lompoc Aquatic Center is empty on Friday after city officials closed the facility through at least March 27 because of coronavirus concerns.
Len Wood Staff
DeWees Center closures
The cancellation of senior classes is shown on a sign in front of the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc on Friday. The City of Lompoc Recreation Division temporarily canceled all senior programs except for the CAC Senior Nutrition program, as a precautionary effort against the coronavirus outbreak.
Len Wood, Staff
031320 Oasis senior center 02.jpg
The Oasis senior center in Orcutt closed Friday due to coronavirus precautions.
Len Wood, Staff
031320 Oasis senior center 01.jpg
Julie Hall, director of operations at Oasis senior center, passes the door to the Orcutt facility which closed Friday due to coronavirus precautions.
Len Wood, Staff
031220 SMJUHS athletics suspended 01.jpg
Righetti High School track and field coach Tony Gayfield talks to his team team March 12, delivering the news that their season was being suspended. The season was eventually canceled after a meeting of the 10 CIF section commissioners on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
031220 SMJUHS athletics suspended 02.jpg
The pool at Pioneer Valley High School is empty after all scheduled athletic events were canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
Len Wood, Staff
031220 Costco coronavirus supplies 02.jpg
Shoppers stand in checkout lines that extend halfway into the store at Costco in Santa Maria on Thursday afternoon.
Len Wood, Staff
031220 Costco coronavirus supplies 01.jpg
Carol and John Bibby of Lompoc pause at the nearly empty water section at Costco in Santa Maria on Thursday afternoon. "We're just shopping because we're out of toilet paper at home. We don't worry the apocalypse is coming. If everyone was just buying as much as they needed instead of stockpiling there would be enough for everyone," Carol Bibby said.
Len Wood, Staff
031120 Hancock coronavirus 02.jpg
Signs on the doors of the Community Education building offer masks to people who are sneezing or coughing, as well as tips to stay healthy.
Len Wood, Staff
031120 Hancock coronavirus 01.jpg
Pedestrians walk in the rain near the Student Center at Hancock College on Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
St. Mary of the Assumption
A parishoner enters St. Mary of the Assumption church in Santa Maria for noon mass on Tuesday. The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has sent out guidelines for parishes, schools and other ministry facilities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including minimizing contact during communion and prayers.
Len Wood, Staff
031020 Coronavirus church guidelines 02.jpg
Candles are placed at a shrine outside St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Santa Maria on Tuesday. The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has sent out guidelines for parishes, schools and other ministry facilities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including minimizing contact during communion and prayers.
Len Wood, Staff
031020 Coronavirus church guidelines 01.jpg
A parishioner enters St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Santa Maria for noon Mass on Tuesday. The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has sent out guidelines for parishes, schools and other ministry facilities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including minimizing contact during communion and prayers.
Len Wood, Staff
030920 Coronavirus shortages 01.jpg
The shelves for paper towels and toilet paper are nearly empty at the Walmart in Santa Maria on Monday.
Len Wood, Staff
030920 Coronavirus shortages 02.jpg
A shelf that once held hand sanitizers is empty at the South Broadway Rite Aid last week.
Len Wood, Staff
Dispenser of hand sanitizer at Santa Maria Airport
Dispensers of hand sanitizer have been placed at the Santa Maria Public Airport, shown Monday.
Len Wood, Staff
030320 LVMC coronavirus preparation 01.jpg
Neil Imano, director of purchasing at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, shows some of the N95 breathing masks and eye protection shields stockpiled for coronavirus and infectious disease protection at the hospital on Tuesday.
Len Wood, Staff
030320 LVMC coronavirus preparation 02.jpg
A sign outside the lobby at Lompoc Valley Medical Center on Tuesday alerts visitors what precautions to take upon entry to the hospital.
Len Wood, Staff
SYVHS coronavirus
Santa Ynez Valley High School nurse Miranda Burford uses a coronavirus-killing hand sanitizer in her office on Thursday.
Len Wood, Staff
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.