Students at Lompoc High School can now escape to comfort and respite with the opening of a new campus Wellness Center that features art activities, games, "chill out" stations, and access to counseling.

While the center has been in development since August and opened to students approximately two months ago, a grand opening event was held on Nov. 15 for students, staff and members of the community to gather and officially celebrate its arrival — an event which school counselor Carla Montes said was "a great turnout."

"I’m already seeing the Wellness Center create a sense of community on campus and it is a beautiful thing," Montes said. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

