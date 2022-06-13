Lompoc High School celebrated its 130th graduating class Thursday afternoon at Huyck Stadium where seniors were acknowledged for their moxie in the face of great challenge.
"You have all proven that you are resilient and have the drive, grit and tenacity to push through anything," Principal Celeste Pico declared to a sea of more than 300 graduates donning school colors, blue and white robes.
According to Pico, a bright future awaits the Class of 2022 as a reported 25 students will attend a four-year university, 150 are moving onto junior college, while 10 have enlisted in the military and several will play athletically at the next level.
"Graduates, I think we can all agree that you've had quite a journey in the last four years," she said, pointing to the unprecedented challenges encountered that include "relentless hours spent on Zoom."
Despite all of that, Pico encouraged graduates "to live in this moment and know you made it."
"You are here because of your dedication to succeed, your unique gifts to accomplish goals and your determination to navigate these choppy waters we call high school," she said. "One thing I've learned about this class is that you do not give up. I promise this will serve you well moving forward."
Pushing to succeed
In a shining example of that determination, Lompoc High School honored 2022 outstanding student Yanneli Santos ahead of her walk across the stage.
"Yanneli is an incredibly smart and hardworking young lady," said student counselor Maggie Fernandez who headed up the effort to select Santos. "She is here for the opportunity to get an education. Her parents live in Mexico but have been very supportive of her academic goals from where they are.
"I’m beyond proud of how hard Yanneli has worked, and she absolutely deserves recognition for her efforts and sacrifices she is making to better herself and pursue an education."
Santos, 18, relocated back to Lompoc from Jalisco, Mexico, three years ago after nearly a decade away from the states. Santos was also joined by her sister, Itzel Santos, a rising senior at Lompoc High who will graduate in 2023 with hopes to attend UCLA afterward.
Santos recalled how brushing up on her English had added to the challenge of adjusting to a new life in California with her grandparents — and away from her parents and little brother — but acknowledged that everything had served as a catalyst for success.
"I was always just focused on my academics because I wanted to make my parents proud," she explained. "I'm far away from them and they're making sacrifices for us. Them not seeing us and us not seeing them makes me push more to succeed."
Despite the odds, Santos persevered and will head to Cal Poly in the fall to study civil engineering on a two-year housing scholarship.
Santos credits her own hard work, engineering classes at Lompoc High, and her uncles — who have worked in construction their whole lives — for inspiring her to follow her dream to build meaningful things.
"It's really interesting that [uncles] can build things where people live — and airports," she said. "Being part of that is really interesting."
After college, Santos said she plans to open a construction company in California, close enough to still see her family on a regular basis.
"I'm proud of who I've become and where I'm headed," she said. "Civil engineering isn't going to be easy, but I'm going to make the most of it and make my family and everyone here proud."