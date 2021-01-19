Lompoc High School Alumni Association is offering three $1,000 scholarships to both Lompoc High School graduates and graduating seniors who are attending college or vocational school.
Lompoc High seniors who have attended the school for four years and are a dependent of a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association are eligible for the scholarship and can apply by downloading the application at lompochighschool.lusd.org/services/counseling.
Additional information can be picked up at the campus counseling office. Applications must be submitted by March 15.
Scholarship eligibility requirements for Lompoc High School graduates who are currently attending a university, community college or vocational school and are enrolled in at least 12 units, include: four years of attendance at Lompoc High School and membership in the Lompoc High School Alumni Association.
Applications for college students are available at the Lompoc High School counseling office, 515 West College Ave., or can be downloaded at www.lompochighalumni.com. Applications are due May 3.
Any Lompoc High School graduate interested in becoming a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association can visit www.lompochighalumni.com. A lifetime membership costs $30.
Further questions can be directed to lompocalumni@gmail.com.