Lompoc High School Class of 2023 filed into Huyck Stadium Friday morning decked out in blue and white caps and gowns eager to claim their hard-earned diplomas — just as graduating classes have before them since 1963.
While tradition was carried out, Principal Celeste Pico was quick to point out that this year's graduating class is characterized by "strength, grit, and tenacity" after navigating challenging years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'd like to acknowledge that this class had their entire high school experience impacted by the pandemic and school closing on March 13, 2020," she said. "As freshmen that year, their trajectory changed. They spent the next 1½ years of their high school careers navigating the changes of an unfamiliar educational system: They could not attend practices, tryouts, performances, study groups or games."
She recalled when students' bedrooms became their classrooms and in-person socialization ceased.
"They had their worlds turned upside down and they managed to navigate all the new and unfamiliar that came with that change," Pico said.
Despite unforeseen hurdles, Pico declared that of the 386 graduates, 45 are going on to four-year universities, 225 will attend community college, 11 are headed for trade schools, and 10 are enlisted in the military — "and don’t forget, four CIF championships," she added.
Pico also acknowledged Michelle Koga, Associated Student Body (ASB) president, who earned an associate degree at Hancock College ahead of accepting her high school diploma — a feat only accomplished a few times in the history of the school district.
This year's Brave Pride Address was delivered by story submittal winner Matthias Taylor, also an ASB member and member of the cross country team at Lompoc High.
Taylor, who had logged hundreds of miles on the campus track, said his life has been one nonstop race, with "every obstacle prompting me to proceed with caution."
"I've always felt like I was running — running from inadequacy, failure, success, insecurity and responsibility," he said.
"Everyone here today has their moments where they don’t feel like they're enough, or they don’t feel like they're special or unique — but you are enough," Taylor said.
Taylor said while attending Lompoc High, he discovered what was unique about himself — "finding the beauty in other people and helping them to heighten that in themselves" — and encouraged peers to "look under the surface" to find their own gifts by tapping into Brave Pride when defeatist moments crop up.
While "the real race starts now," Taylor warned his peers not to get "caught up in the rush to secure first place in the first leg. Sometimes you have to play the long game. Don't be afraid to walk or fall."
Distinguished scholar and guest speaker Rebecca Villa also took to the podium, commending her peers for their pursuit of success, a far cry from the first day the campus closed down.
"Even in isolation our class persisted," she said. "This year was the first normal year, [but we were] constantly waiting for a curve ball to be thrown at us."
Villa referred to the past four years as a collection of puzzle pieces graduates would be taking with them "into the big picture of our lives," rather than a period of time to be left behind.
"We are a resilient class with a true Braves spirit," she said.
A second distinguished scholar, Carmen Martinez, provided insight on traversing her high school experience, crediting teachers, staff, her school counselor, parents and swim coach.
"Thank you to your unending support and encouragement," she said.
Martinez, who was moved to tears at the mention of her parents, who immigrated to the U.S. seeking greater opportunities for their family, was named among 37 graduating seniors (including Villa) who earned a cumulative grade point average of 4.0 or greater, qualifying her as a distinguished member of the National League of Scholars.
"I learned you have to have the audacity and ambition within yourself, challenge yourself and find a perfect in everything," she said. "That is how you grow."
Martinez said her most valuable life lessons were gained while participating on the school's swim team, and that her coach and team taught her how to overcome self-doubt and dare to go after her goals.
"Doubt does not make decisions, you do," she said.
Senior Class President Aleida Hernandez applauded her peers, likening them to her hometown of Lompoc, where both big and little changes happen — some of which go unnoticed — with all being equally meaningful.
She encouraged students to be brave, go out and explore, create goals and embrace the differences that exist in the world as a way to create a self-defined perfect life.
"None of our lives are set in stone in the first place," Hernandez said. "No matter what your plans are after you leave this stadium, our home will always be the little town of Lompoc."
Photos: Lompoc High celebrates Class of 2023 graduation
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.