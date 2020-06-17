Lompoc district delays school start date, reveals modified instruction plans

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lompoc schools will open the 2020-21 school year two weeks later than initially anticipated, and students will begin the new session under a modified schedule that will see most attending classes just two to three days per week.

The modified plans were revealed Wednesday afternoon by Lompoc Unified School District.

According to the new-look schedule, which was altered out of concern for the COVID-19 pandemic, the first day of school for LUSD students now will be Aug. 31, instead of the original start date of Aug. 17.

Additionally, the district plans to employ a hybrid-learning model for the start of the school year that will call for most elementary students to attend campuses just two days per week — either on Mondays and Tuesdays, or on Thursdays and Fridays.

Middle and high school students will be asked to attend for two-and-a-half days per week — with one group scheduled for full days on Mondays and Tuesdays and then just the morning session on Wednesdays, and another group beginning with just the afternoon session on Wednesdays and full days on Thursdays and Fridays.