Lompoc custodian raises concerns about sanitization at school sites amid pandemic

To further reduce risk, he said that custodians are performing daily sanitization of the two playground structures that will be utilized by the child care program at La Cañada. Also, according to Sorum, staffers from the Lompoc Family YMCA, who will be managing the site, have been advised to not co-mingle student groups, to allow only one group of children in a play area at a time, to not intermix staff, and to assign specific restroom stalls to student groups.

Still, Neel said he would like to see a uniform, sourced policy specific to COVID-19. He noted that not all custodians have been given the same information and training, and he said that he’s been told by different supervisors or colleagues to do things in different ways.

Further, custodians at different school sites seem to be following different procedures, said Neel, who mainly works at Lompoc High School.

“If we're to be cleaning classrooms for students, it should be one single standard across the board,” he said. “Give us all the same equipment.”

Neel isn’t alone in raising concerns.

Some parents and other community members have turned to social media to point out issues they perceive to be problematic with LUSD continuing to operate school sites during this coronavirus outbreak.