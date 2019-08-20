Parents and students in the Lompoc Valley will have more on-campus after-school options this school year, thanks to an expanded partnership between Lompoc Unified School District and the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.
A day after schools opened for the 2019-20 school year on Aug. 14, LUSD leaders announced that the Boys and Girls Club would be offering free after-school services at La Honda STEAM Academy. Those services will be in addition to the ASES (After School Education & Safety) programs already offered at other campuses by the Boys and Girls Club and the Lompoc Family YMCA.
Unlike with ASES, which is state-funded, however, the new services at La Honda will not have attendance requirements, which could give parents more flexibility without worrying about meeting certain hour requirements, according to De’Vika Stalling, the unit director for the Lompoc Boys and Girls Club.
"I am pumped for the positive impact this will have on kids," LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald said of the new program.
During the Boys and Girls Club’s after-school program at La Honda, which will run daily until 6 p.m., students will have opportunities for daily homework help, enrichment-based activities, arts and crafts, sports and fitness, and team-building exercises. All participants also receive a nutritional snack.
La Honda Principal Noelle Barthel said school officials were excited for the new endeavor.
“Knowing how well their other programs support students academically, as well as the flexibility for parents that this new program provides, ensures that this will be nothing less than a success,” she said.
The Boys and Girls Club also will continue to offer its ASES program at its main facility at 1025 W. Ocean Ave., as well as at Fillmore and Hapgood elementary schools.
The Lompoc Family YMCA offers the most after-school programs in Lompoc with its Afterschool Care services at Buena Vista and Miguelito elementary schools, as well as at Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy. The YMCA also offers ASES programs at La Honda, as well as at La Cañada and Clarence Ruth elementary schools.
Those ASES services include homework help, tutoring, PE activities and social-emotional learning tactics, among others, according to a YMCA spokesperson.
The YMCA, which also offers morning-care programs before school at Miguelito, Buena Vista and Los Berros, is seeking community members to serve as Afterschool Care group leaders. Anyone interested in applying for the position can do so at www.ciymca.org/employment/, or by contacting Claudia Ortiz, the youth development director, at claudia.quezada-rocha@ciymca.org or 805-736-3483.
For more information on the Boys and Girls Club’s after-school services, contact the club between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays at 805-736-4978.