Thirty-nine students graduated from Lompoc Unified School District’s Adult School and Career Center during a festive celebration Monday evening at El Camino Community Center.
Each of the graduating adults received the equivalent of a high school diploma after completing the necessary coursework. They were recognized during the graduation ceremony as their family members and friends looked on.
The ceremony was followed by a brief reception with refreshments.
The Lompoc Adult School and Career Center offers a wide range of courses, including CPR/first aid certifications and English as a second language (ESL). Anyone interested in taking its free high school diploma class is encouraged to contact the school at 805-742-3100.