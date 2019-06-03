{{featured_button_text}}
060319 Lompoc Adult Ed graduation 01

Leslie Ocampo, with son Angel Romero, walks to a reception after she received her diploma during a graduation ceremony for Lompoc Unified School District's Adult School and Career Center on Monday afternoon at El Camino Community Center.

 Len Wood, Staff

Thirty-nine students graduated from Lompoc Unified School District’s Adult School and Career Center during a festive celebration Monday evening at El Camino Community Center.

Each of the graduating adults received the equivalent of a high school diploma after completing the necessary coursework. They were recognized during the graduation ceremony as their family members and friends looked on. 

The ceremony was followed by a brief reception with refreshments.

The Lompoc Adult School and Career Center offers a wide range of courses, including CPR/first aid certifications and English as a second language (ESL). Anyone interested in taking its free high school diploma class is encouraged to contact the school at 805-742-3100.

