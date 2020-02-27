Local school districts taking proactive approach to preventing coronavirus

The school is also asking parents to keep an eye out for any signs of illness, and has prepared information on basic prevention facts, symptoms to look for and what to do if someone has symptoms.

More information, including links to the CDC and other health agency web pages, is posted on the school’s website, https://www.syvpirates.org/

“The Washington Post is reporting that an outbreak of coronavirus is inevitable in this country, maybe not in the Santa Ynez Valley but somewhere,” said Swanitz. “We want to make sure everyone knows what to do if they see signs of illness, prevent a possible breakout here and keep everyone safe.”

Other local school districts are also taking precautions.

“Even though the health risk in California remains low, the same common sense measures that we use for all infectious diseases are in place,’’ said Kenny Klein, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District public information officer. “Our normal proactive measures involve encouraging students to wash their hands often and having staff look for severe signs of cough or fever. Appropriate cleaning measures inside and outside the classrooms are also in place.”