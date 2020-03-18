Local school districts continue adapting to coronavirus closures

As closures continue among Santa Barbara County school districts, districts are continuing distribution efforts for lunches and supplies.
The Santa Maria-Bonita School District
The Lucia Mar Unified School District has announced extended school closures until at least April 20, affecting more than 10,600 students at 18 campuses in southern San Luis Obispo County.
District officials originally announced last week that school closures were planned to last through March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but that families would be updated as the situation was monitored.
The announcement from Superintendent Andy Stenson regarding the extended closures was sent to district families Wednesday morning.
"This decision was not taken lightly. The Board of Education and District Leadership fully understand the gravity of this decision, and the burden it places on our families," Stenson said.
District officials are working on online learning opportunities for students, and more information will be sent to families Thursday, according to Stenson.
Chromebook checkouts for students are being planned through individual schools in the district.
In the meantime, the superintendent advised families to utilize online academic enrichment activities provided by the district.
Food deliveries for students will be available throughout the duration of the closure, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairgrove Elementary School, Nipomo High School, Arroyo Grande High School, Mesa Middle School and Judkins Middle School.
More information on food deliveries is available on the district website.
Photo3
The Latest: Formula One moves up, extends midseason break
The Latest: Formula One moves up, extends midseason break
Photo2
Stocks tumble, investors dash for cash amid recession fears
Stocks tumble, investors dash for cash amid recession fears
Stocks tumble, investors dash for cash amid recession fears
Stocks tumble, investors dash for cash amid recession fears
Photo1
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
Stocks tumble, investors dash for cash amid recession fears
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: 3 jockeys to skip Dubai World Cup, citing virus
The Latest: Bills sign Josh Norman to 1-year deal
The Latest: Bills sign Josh Norman to 1-year deal
The Latest: Bills sign Josh Norman to 1-year deal
The Latest: FIFA to set up hardship fund for stakeholders
The Latest: Pence urges US hospitals to delay all electives
The Latest: Pence urges US hospitals to delay all electives
The Latest: Pence urges US hospitals to delay all electives
The Latest: Pence urges US hospitals to delay all electives
The Latest: Pence urges US hospitals to delay all electives
The Latest: Pence urges US hospitals to delay all electives
The Latest: Pence urges US hospitals to delay all electives
The Latest: Pence urges US hospitals to delay all electives
World virus infections pass 200,000, Europe's borders jammed
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel
Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel
Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel
Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel
Photo1
What's Happening: Inmates seek release, wars weaken defense
Trump asks lawmakers for $46B more to battle coronavirus
Virus dampens St. Patrick's Day revels around the world
Virus dampens St. Patrick's Day revels around the world
Virus dampens St. Patrick's Day revels around the world
Virus dampens St. Patrick's Day revels around the world
Virus dampens St. Patrick's Day revels around the world
Virus dampens St. Patrick's Day revels around the world
Virus dampens St. Patrick's Day revels around the world
Virus dampens St. Patrick's Day revels around the world
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.