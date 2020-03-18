Local school districts continue adapting to coronavirus closures

As closures continue among Santa Barbara County school districts, districts are continuing distribution efforts for lunches and supplies.

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District

The Lucia Mar Unified School District has announced extended school closures until at least April 20, affecting more than 10,600 students at 18 campuses in southern San Luis Obispo County.

District officials originally announced last week that school closures were planned to last through March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but that families would be updated as the situation was monitored.

The announcement from Superintendent Andy Stenson regarding the extended closures was sent to district families Wednesday morning.

"This decision was not taken lightly. The Board of Education and District Leadership fully understand the gravity of this decision, and the burden it places on our families," Stenson said.

District officials are working on online learning opportunities for students, and more information will be sent to families Thursday, according to Stenson.