Local school districts continue adapting to coronavirus closures
alert top story

As closures continue among Santa Barbara County school districts, districts are continuing distribution efforts for lunches and supplies.

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District 

The Lucia Mar Unified School District has announced extended school closures until at least April 20, affecting more than 10,600 students at 18 campuses in southern San Luis Obispo County.  

District officials originally announced last week that school closures were planned to last through March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but that families would be updated as the situation was monitored.

The announcement from Superintendent Andy Stenson regarding the extended closures was sent to district families Wednesday morning. 

"This decision was not taken lightly. The Board of Education and District Leadership fully understand the gravity of this decision, and the burden it places on our families," Stenson said. 

District officials are working on online learning opportunities for students, and more information will be sent to families Thursday, according to Stenson.

Chromebook checkouts for students are being planned through individual schools in the district.

In the meantime, the superintendent advised families to utilize online academic enrichment activities provided by the district. 

Food deliveries for students will be available throughout the duration of the closure, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairgrove Elementary School, Nipomo High School, Arroyo Grande High School, Mesa Middle School and Judkins Middle School. 

More information on food deliveries is available on the district website

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

