Local high schools to allow graduates to walk onstage for graduation

Santa Maria High

A virtual ceremony for Santa Maria High School seniors will begin at 11 a.m. June 5, with a link shared via the school's website, followed by a drive-by diploma distribution on campus at 1 p.m.

Righetti High

On June 5, Righetti High School will share a virtual ceremony via YouTube at 9:30 a.m., followed by a drive-by diploma distribution in the student parking lot at 11 a.m.

Pioneer Valley High

Pioneer Valley will hold a drive-by ceremony in the student parking lot at 9 a.m. on June 5, with a virtual ceremony shared on the school's website at 5 p.m. the same day.

Delta High

Delta's drive-by ceremony will take place on campus from 5 to 8 p.m on June 4, with a video commencement on the school's website scheduled for 2 p.m.

St. Joseph High

St. Joseph High School is planning a drive-in ceremony for its students on June 13 in an amphitheater at El Patrón Ranch, with two virtual screens projecting a virtual ceremony.