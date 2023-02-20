022023 Dar Good Citizen award 1

Lompoc High School senior Delanie Valencia accepts the 2022 Good Citizen award from Sonja Swartz, DAR committee chair, during a recent meeting. 

Two Lompoc High School seniors were recently recognized by the Lompoc Chapter of Rancho Purisima Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), with Delanie Valencia selected as the school's 2022 Good Citizen.

Valencia received a Good Citizen Pin, a certificate and will be awarded a modest scholarship at the school's annual award presentation in May, a spokeswoman for the organization said.

Valencia's name will also be added to Lompoc High's perpetual Good Citizen plaque that hangs in the school's counseling office.

Lompoc High School student Jackie Skeels, left, holds a certificate and medal for winning Lompoc's Rancho Purisima Daughters of the American Revolution 'Patriot Essay' contest. She is accompanied by Sonja Swartz, DAR committee chair.

