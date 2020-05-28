You are the owner of this article.
Little YMCA preschool grads drive by to move up

Little graduates of the Santa Maria Valley YMCA preschool were honored Thursday in a drive-by parade as they prepare to move to the next level of their education.

Chauffeured by parents and guardians, the 12 children paraded through the YMCA parking lot at 3400 Skyway Drive, exchanging greetings and waves with the YMCA staff and receiving diplomas promoting them to kindergarten.

Cathy Otero, membership and marketing director at the YMCA facility at 3400 Skyway Drive, across from the Santa Maria Public Airport, said child care director Kelsey Apkarian and the staff decided to honor the preschool graduates even though the program has been closed as part of the response to COVID-19.

“At The Y we believe that every child should be given a chance to have quality child care,” Otero said, adding the YMCA program is more than simply child care but also provides skills that are key for early educational success and social interaction.

The staff wanted to be sure the preschoolers were recognized for their success in the program.

Otero noted the YMCA preschool has been accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children and designated an Outdoor Classroom Demonstration Site by the Outdoor Classroom Project of Santa Barbara County.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Mike Hodgson

