The Santa Maria Public Library is partnering with SCORE San Luis Obispo to offer a free workshop on Thursday about how to start a small business.
The presentation will begin in the Library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland, at 3 p.m., and will cover topics like business plans, operation basics and financial reports.
SCORE is a nationwide nonprofit network of volunteer business-experts offering mentorship throughout the community. The San Luis Obispo branch helps those throughout SLO County and the Santa Maria Valley.
Those interested in attending may register by visting the library's online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, or by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.